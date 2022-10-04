Ranveer Singh wishes wifey Deepika Padukone for her show; Shares throwback PICS with her posters

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most-loved couples in Bollywood. The star couple has always set major couple goals with their adorable PDA and affectionate social media posts dedicated to each other. Ranveer Singh has always proved he is the biggest cheerleader of Deepika Padukone, with his amazing gestures. The 83 actor has expressed many times how proud he is of his wife’s achievements, thus serving major husband goals. Interestingly, Ranveer Singh is now once again winning the internet, with a special post dedicated to Deepika Padukone.

The charming actor took to his official Instagram page and shared a couple of throwback pictures with his wife’s posters from Cannes. Ranveer Singh also wished Deepika Padukone for her show tonight, with a lovely caption. “I just had to! #throwback #cannes #proudme Have a great show today, baby! @deepikapadukone” reads Ranveer’s post. In the pictures, the Cirkus actor is seen in a black sleeveless t-shirt, which he paired with matching shorts. He completed his look with a half-ponytail, statement sunglasses, a facemask, and white sneakers.