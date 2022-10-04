Ranveer Singh wishes wifey Deepika Padukone for her show; Shares throwback PICS with her posters
Ranveer Singh has once again set major husband goals with his new Instagram post dedicated to wifey Deepika Padukone.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most-loved couples in Bollywood. The star couple has always set major couple goals with their adorable PDA and affectionate social media posts dedicated to each other. Ranveer Singh has always proved he is the biggest cheerleader of Deepika Padukone, with his amazing gestures. The 83 actor has expressed many times how proud he is of his wife’s achievements, thus serving major husband goals. Interestingly, Ranveer Singh is now once again winning the internet, with a special post dedicated to Deepika Padukone.
The charming actor took to his official Instagram page and shared a couple of throwback pictures with his wife’s posters from Cannes. Ranveer Singh also wished Deepika Padukone for her show tonight, with a lovely caption. “I just had to! #throwback #cannes #proudme Have a great show today, baby! @deepikapadukone” reads Ranveer’s post. In the pictures, the Cirkus actor is seen in a black sleeveless t-shirt, which he paired with matching shorts. He completed his look with a half-ponytail, statement sunglasses, a facemask, and white sneakers.
Check out Ranveer Singh’s post here:
Coming to Ranveer Singh’s career, the actor was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which ended up a commercial failure. He will be next seen in Cirkus, the much-awaited comedy entertainer directed by Rohit Shetty. The much-awaited film, which features Ranveer in a double role, will feature Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez as the female leads. The actor is also teaming up with Karan Johar for the upcoming romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The project features Alia Bhatt as the female lead.
Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, will be next seen with Shah Rukh Khan in the highly anticipated action thriller, Pathaan. The Siddharth Anand directorial, which features John Abraham in a key role, is slated to hit the theatres in January 2023. She is also making her Telugu debut with the upcoming Prabhas starrer, which is reportedly titled Project K. Deepika Padukone is expected to start shooting for Fighter, the ariel action thriller which marks her first collaboration with Hrithik Roshan, very soon.
