Ranveer Singh works on his film script while travelling after shooting hoops in a late night basketball game

is gearing up to bid goodbye to 2020 and welcome an eventful 2021. The actor's film which could not make it to the big screen this year will be releasing in theatres along with other films which were already slated for release. Needless to say, the actor is juggling between his new films and those waiting to be released. Amidst his hectic schedule, Ranveer took a break and indulged in a late night basketball game.

Taking to Instagram, the actor snapped a selfie of himself on the basketball court after a good game and captioned it, "Kheloge Kudoge Banoge Nawab." In the picture, Ranveer can be seen donning a NBA jersey and a headband as he shot hoops and winked for the camera. And after this basketball game, it was all work for Ranveer as he began working on his script.

The actor shared a selfie from his car in which he can be seen donning a neon T-shirt, cap, a black mask and chunky mirror sunglasses. While he did not reveal what he was up to, in the reflection of his sunglasses, you can see the actor sitting with a script and working on it.

Take a look at Ranveer's photos below:

Meanwhile, Ranveer's sports drama '83 directed by Kabir Khan, will be releasing in the first quarter of 2021. However, the makers have not yet confirmed the release date. He will also be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

