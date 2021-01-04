Ranveer Singh wows fans as he drops his alluring selfie & leaves everyone swooning over his suave look

The Gully Boy actor Ranveer Singh recently took to his Instagram to share a selfie and has left everyone awestruck.

is one of the powerhouse actors in Bollywood. The Padmaavat actor had recently returned to Mumbai with his wife from the fun-filled vacation at Ranthambore. It goes without saying that the couple had a blast ringing in the New Year together with and . While Deepveer fans are still trying to get over the stunning pictures from their vacay, Ranveer has shared yet another alluring photo of himself.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the Simmba star shared a black and white picture wherein he can be seen sporting funky black sunglasses. In the picture, the actor is seen wearing a hoodie as he poses for the selfie. But what has caught everyone’s attention is his suave look in the picture that has left the internet swooning. Ranveer looks dapper in the picture that is taken in a car.

Previously, the 35-year-old star had shared a beautiful sunrise view from his Ranthambore trip. The mirror image of the sunrise showed the forest and a few birds sitting by the side of the lake.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s Instagram post:

Meanwhile, The Gully Boy actor has some interesting and big-budget films in his kitty. He will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film Cirkus that also stars Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. He also has Kabir Khan's sports drama wherein he will be seen sharing the silver space with Deepika.

Apart from these films, Ranveer also has 's multi starrer period drama Takht and Divyang Thakkar's Jayeshbhai Jordaar in the pipeline.

Credits :Ranveer Singh Instagram

