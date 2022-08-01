Ranveer Singh wraps up Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Alia Bhatt joins celebration via video call; WATCH

All eyes are on Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt ever since the hit Gully Boy Jodi was all set to make a comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. These two have been working hard on the film since last year and now it is time for them to bid a goodbye to the project. Recently, Alia big goodbye to the film as she wrapped up her part. KJo put up a video where she could be seen dancing to hubby Ranbir Kapoor’s channa mereya and today Ranveer shared a video from the sets as the team wraps up the film. The actor also informed that they are just left with a song to shoot.

