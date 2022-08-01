Ranveer Singh wraps up Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Alia Bhatt joins celebration via video call; WATCH
Ranveer Singh shared a video from the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani as the team wraps up the film.
All eyes are on Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt ever since the hit Gully Boy Jodi was all set to make a comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. These two have been working hard on the film since last year and now it is time for them to bid a goodbye to the project. Recently, Alia big goodbye to the film as she wrapped up her part. KJo put up a video where she could be seen dancing to hubby Ranbir Kapoor’s channa mereya and today Ranveer shared a video from the sets as the team wraps up the film. The actor also informed that they are just left with a song to shoot.
Credits: Ranveer Singh/ Dharmendra/ Karan Johar/Instagram
