Ranveer Singh on zero work-life balance: Only when Deepika entered my life, she made me appreciate living it.

After a much-loved response to his sports drama 83, Ranveer Singh is now gearing up for the release of his next social drama Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The actor is beginning his film's promotions slowly and steadily now and in a recent chat with Grazia India, Ranveer opened up striking a work-life balance.

In several interviews, Ranveer has been vocal about how blessed he feels to do a job that he absolutely loves doing. Speaking on same lines, Ranveer reaffirmed that he does not take acting or his dream as an actor for granted. He said, "There are times when I just burst into tears. To know that despite there being so much sadness and hurt around us, I still have a home to go back to, or being able to do the work that I want to. There was a time, nine years back, when I’d complain about having too much work. I’m not that person anymore. That’s the last thing I’d do now."

Despite being at the top of his game, Ranveer admitted that it came with zero work-life balance. However, things changed for the better, when wifey Deepika Padukone entered his life. He added, "All we have is time and what defines us is what we truly do with it. I’ve been obsessed with my craft, and I had zero work-life balance for the longest time. It was only when Deepika (Padukone) came into my life that she made me appreciate living it. She sits down with me and goes through my calendar to ensure the same."

Ranveer and Deepika often have a hectic shoot schedule but the couple make sure to find quality time.

