Ranveer Singh's ’83 to Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan: 8 sports biopics to look forward to

Here’s a look at some of the most anticipated sports dramas that have created a buzz in tinselvile.

Bollywood has followed a trend when it comes to movie making. While the industry has witnessed different trends over the years, be it romance drama, action drama, family drama and more. And now, the industry is set to witness a new trend which happens to be the trend of making sports biopic. To note, India has witnessed some of the most amazing sportsmen over the years that has made the nation proud at different levels. And several filmmakers have made impressive movies to celebrate the legacy of these sportsmen.



After witnessing sports dramas like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Saand Ki Aankh, Mary Kom, Dangal, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and others, Bollywood is set to welcome several more sports biopics from different areas of the sports. Here’s a look at some of the most anticipated sports drama in the industry:

’83

Helmed by Kabir Khan, ’83, which features in the lead, will chronicle the Indian cricket team’s glorious journey in the 1983 World Cup. The film will showcase a major milestone in Kapil Dev's life and subsequently, Indian Cricket. To recall, the Indian cricket team headlined by Kapil Dev had lifted World Cup for the first time and it was indeed a historic moment for the entire nation. Interestingly, Ranveer will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev while will be seen as Romi Dev.

Sourav Ganguly biopic

Former cricketer Sourav Ganguly recently made the headlines after he confirmed his biopic. Speaking to News18, Ganguly stated, “Yes, I have agreed to the biopic. It will be in Hindi but it is not possible to say the name of the director now. It will take a few more days for arranging everything”. Although the lead cast hasn’t been confirmed for the biopic, there are reports that is likely to essay Sourav Ganguly’s role.

Viswanathan Anand biopic

Not just cricketers, Chess champion Viswanathan Anand will also be having his biopic soon. Although the cast is yet to be finalised, Aanand L Rai will be directing Viswanathan Anand’s biopic. Speaking about his biopic, Anand stated, “I will be very respectful and open because they are the experts. I can never come close to their skill in using a camera. I expect to have 25 percent of the say in the movie but not more than that. It would be really nice to see how other people relate to it as well. In the end, I would like to have my story. But I would like it to be entertaining as well”.

Sania Mirza

Another biopic on the list is that of Tennis star Sania Mirza. According to media reports, Sania Mirza’s biopic will be bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala, however, the cast is yet to be finalised. Talking about the same, Sania stated, “The talks have been going on for a while. The contract was signed. We are just looking forward to it”. Meanwhile, there are reports that is likely to play Sania Mirza’s role in the movie.

Pinki Pramanik

Pinki Pramanik, who had won the silver medal at the 2006 Commonwealth Games, will also be having a biopic on her life. Writer Priyanka Ghatak stated, “The story scales her highs and lows between 2008 and 2012. There are instances in her life as disturbing as being called a man, that too one who has committed rape, even though she identifies herself as a woman.”

Mithali Raj’s biopic Shabaash Mithu

Taapsee Pannu had created a massive buzz in the town after she was roped in for ace cricketer Mithali Raj’s biopic. Titled as Shabaash Mithu, the movie is being helmed by Rahul Dholakia and will feature Taapsee essaying the role of Mithali and has undergone special training for the same.

Jhulan Goswami

Not just Mithali, Jhulan Goswami will also have a biopic to her name. According to media reports, is being considered for the role. However, an official confirmation in this regard is yet to be made.

Syed Abdul Rahim’s biopic Maidaan

Starring in the lead, Maidaan happens to be a biopic on football coach Syed Abdul Rahim who is also touted to be the architect of modern Indian football. In fact, his tenure as the coach is also called the golden of football in India. While Ajay will be essaying the role of Syed Abdul Rahim in the movie, Maidaan is in October this year.

