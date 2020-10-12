Ranveer Singh's '83 CONFIRMED to release on Christmas, Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi pushed to 2021

Fans of cricket and Ranveer Singh have ample reason to rejoice as the actor's sports drama titled '83 will definitely be releasing on Christmas this year.

Cinema halls and multiplexes will soon throw open their doors to the audiences who have been deprived of the big screen experience owing to the coronavirus pandemic. While a slew of films have lined up for release like Khaali Peeli and Indoo Ki Jawaani, producers and filmmakers are also planning releases way in advance. A few months ago Reliance Entertainment had revealed that Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi and Kabir Khan's '83 will be releasing on Diwali and Christmas respectively.

However, as per latest reports, looks like 's fans will have to wait a while longer as the release has now been pushed to 2021. But fans of cricket and have ample reason to rejoice as the sports drama will definitely be releasing on Christmas this year.

Shibasish Sarkar, CEO, Reliance Entertainment, co-producer of 83 and Sooryavanshi, confirmed the development to Mumbai Mirror. He said, "We definitely don’t want to change the date of 83 for Sooryavanshi. The sport drama is still slated to release on Christmas. We have to decide on the new date of Sooryavanshi with the director and actor, but the film should release between January and March."

As for other films, Khaali Peeli, Indoo Ki Jawaani and PM Narendra Modi biopic are some of the other releases. The report revealed that a few states have also shown interest in releasing 's Laxmmi Bomb. While 15 October will see majority theatres in various states opening up, cinemas in states like Maharashtra, Rajasthan and a few others will not open for business.

ALSO READ: Ahead of Laxmmi Bomb release, Akshay Kumar starts shoot of Prithviraj in Mumbai: Reports

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

Share your comment ×