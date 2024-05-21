Ranveer Singh’s 93-year-old grandfather steps out to vote during Lok Sabha Election 2024; actor calls him ‘Rockstar Nana’

Bollywood celebrities recently stepped out with full enthusiasm to exercise their right to vote during the Lok Sabha Election 2024. Among those was Ranveer Singh, who was spotted in Mumbai on Monday at the polling station.

Now, Ranveer has shared a picture of his 93-year-old grandfather, who voted in the election as well. The actor expressed his pride and called him his ‘Rockstar Nana.’

Ranveer Singh is proud of his grandfather for voting even at 93

Today, May 21, Ranveer Singh took to Instagram and shared a recent picture of his grandfather from the polling station, where he cast his vote. In the caption, Ranveer revealed that his 93-year-old grandfather went out to vote even during the extremely hot weather.

He stated, “93yrs old. 93°F outside. But he voted. He’s a voter! My Rockstar Nana.”

Have a look at Ranveer’s post!

Fans also showered Ranveer’s post with love and showcased their appreciation for his grandfather. One person said, “So beautiful, u have got genes from him,” while another wrote, “He's a rockstar, the whole family seems like age is just a number to her.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

A user exclaimed, “How COOOOOL,” while a comment read, “What a beautiful picture.”

Advertisement

Bollywood stars vote during the Lok Sabha Election 2024

Many personalities from the film industry were captured by the paparazzi as they visited the polling stations to cast their votes. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who are expecting their first child later this year, were clicked in the city.

Shah Rukh Khan and his family, including his wife Gauri Khan and children Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan, also voted.

Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Rekha, and others, also cast their votes.

Ranveer Singh’s work front

Regarding his upcoming projects, Ranveer Singh is set to star in Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3, the highly anticipated third installment of the popular franchise. Kiara Advani has been roped in to play the female lead.

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha Election 2024: Shah Rukh Khan arrives with Gauri, Aryan, Suhana, AbRam; Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai join