Ranveer Singh’s Aston Martin sports car has a valid insurance' policy; Here's proof

Ranveer Singh made his debut in Bollywood with Maneesh Sharma's romantic comedy Band Baaja Baaraat in 2010 with Anushka Sharma in the lead, and since then, he has never looked back. The actor has one of the most luxurious car collections in Bollywood. Currently, he is hitting headlines after a netizen accused Ranveer of driving his luxurious sports car Aston Martin with expired insurance. The Bajirao Mastani actor purchased his car reportedly around 3 years ago and it is worth around Rs 3.9 crore.

A Twitter user with hardly any credibility shared an image showing that the insurance expired on June 28, 2020. In the caption, he wrote,"@MumbaiPolice Please take strict action on @RanveerOfficial. Insurance Failed car he drove yesterday!! #RanveerSingh." Recently, Ranveer returned from Delhi and he took his hot wheels for a ride after he landed at Mumbai airport. The user claimed he was driving his vehicle that didn’t have a valid policy. Now, upon fact check, we have confirmed information that the actor's car has a valid insurance policy.

In an age of social media, it seems people are more interested to cook up fake news, and enough fact-checks are not being done before such information is picked up.

Ranveer Singh's work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor will be reuniting with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt for Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which also features Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. It is slated to release in the cinemas on 10 February 2023.

Next, Ranveer also has other projects including Rohit Shetty's Cirkus co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, and Varun Sharma in key roles, which is scheduled for worldwide theatrical release on 23 December 2022. He also has the Hindi remake of the Tamil film, Anniyan in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone drops a playful comment on Ranveer Singh’s live session amid separation rumours