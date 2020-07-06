On Ranveer Singh's birthday, fan club paints walls, donates computers to school for underprivileged kids

Ranveer Singh's fan club made a donation as well as repainted the school's wall which is situated in Sikandari village in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

As turns a year older today, his fans are ecstatic and are making sure to celebrate the actor's birthday in the best possible way. Turns out, the actor's fan club named 'Ranveer Ka Fan Club' has now donated computers to a school supporting education for underprivileged children. Inspired by the actor's own charitable works, his fan club decided to donate and carry out voluntary work in the name of their favourite star.

The fan club, which has been active since 2015, do something on Ranveer's birthday every year and recently they started a programme called 'Ranveer Gram Program'. The school is situated in Sikandari village in Indore district, Madhya Pradesh and educates children up to standard fifth. Apart from donating computers, the fan club members also painted the school's walls with various characters of Ranveer.

Atharva Khendekar, a die-hard fan of the actor, said, “This time we are trying to help the rural children who are not privileged to afford high class education. For some of them basic education is also a dream. The total budget of this project is Rs. 30,000 out of which Rs. 15,000 will be for 2 basic computers Rs, 10,000 will be for painting the walls of the school and Rs. 5,000 will be allocated to get indoor games for children."

Last year, the fan club provided electricity to a small village, Akoli, where they installed five solar street lights and house lights each.

