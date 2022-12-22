Ranveer Singh's car collection: From Lamborghini Urus to Aston Martin and more, everything you need to know

Ranveer Singh is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood. He made his debut in 2010 with Band Baaja Baaraato opposite Anushka Sharma. Ever since he has proved his acting skills and also starred in many movies like Lootera, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Gully Boy, and Simmba among others. His gigantic on-screen presence, acting mettle, larger-than-life personality, and good looks have won the hearts of millions of hearts. The actor has been impressing fans with their solid performances for the past decades and has delivered several hits in his career. While his love for fashion is known to all, the actor also loves cars. Ranveer has a collection of expensive cars in his garage and his choice of luxury cars is a jaw-dropping collection that is unmissable. Earlier, in an interview with Top Gear India, Ranveer revealed that his interest in automobiles is mainly due to his father. He said that it runs in his genes because his father used to be a professional rally driver for about seven years.

Ranveer Singh's car collection: 1. Lamborghini Urus In 2021, Ranveer Singh bought the Lamborghini Urus Pearl Edition, which comes at a price of around Rs 3 crore in India and is called the world’s first Super Sport Utility Vehicle. It was launched in India in March 2021. It is also known for being one of the performance-oriented SUVs sold in the Indian market. The actor purchased the car in the Arancio Borealis colour scheme. Lamborghini Urus Pearl Edition shows the inimitable style and exhilarating performance and has a V8 twin-turbocharged engine with a maximum power output of 650 hp. The price of the Lamborghini Urus currently starts at Rs. 3.15 Cr and goes up to Rs. 4.22 Cr, stated a report in Car Wale. The Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule has three pearl paint color options for a luminous glow and also offers an 8-cylinder engine. Lamborghini Urus is the first Super Sport Utility Vehicle in the world. Probably this is the reason the SUV is a favourite among celebrities and apart from Ranveer, Bollywood celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Rohit Shetty, Anil Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan, among others also own Lamborghini Urus.

2. Aston Martin Rapide S Ranveer Singh owns a matte aqua blue Aston Martin Rapide S which is Aston Martin's first four-door car. He bought this luxury car on his 32nd birthday. Ranveer purchased this city cruiser back in 2016 in all-white. The car is worth Rs. 3.9 crore. Rapide S blended four-door luxury with over 100 years of Aston Martin sports heritage. Reportedly, Ranveer is one of the most famous Aston Martin owners in India. Apart from Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan also owns an Aston Martin. It is stated that the current price of the Aston Martin Rapide S model is ₹ 3.29 Crore in India. It is a 4-seater, high-performance sports saloon, which the British luxury marque Aston Martin introduced in early 2010. The Rapide S V12 mileage is kmpl. According to CarWale, the Aston Martin Rapide S V12 variant comes with an engine putting out 552 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 630 Nm @ 5000 rpm of max power and max torque respectively. Aston Martin Rapide S V12 is available in Automatic transmission and offered in 14 colours. The Aston Martin Rapide E is a 600bhp all-electric supercar.

3. Rover Range Rover Vogue Ranveer Singh also owns Rs 4.38 crore Land Rover Range Rover Vogue. The new Range Rover was introduced in India on 11 July 2022. Land Rover Range Rover is a 5-seater SUV and it is available in 33 variants. This Suv is quite popular among the rich and famous in India. It is powered by a 3.0-liter V6 diesel engine that produces a maximum of 244 Bhp-600 Nm. Apart from Ranveer, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan among others also own the luxurious Range Rover SUVs. While many have wondered about the meaning behind the name Vogue, it is stated that it means it's the entry point to the Range Rover line-up. According to a report by ZigWheel, the price of Land Rover Range Rover Vogue starts from Rs 2.10 crores. Currently, the price of Land Rover Range Rover Evoque starts at Rs. 72.09 Lakh and goes up to Rs. 72.09 Lakh. The Land Rover Range Rover Evoque has 1 Diesel Engine and 1 Petrol Engine. The topmost model of Range Rover is powered by a 5.0-liter V8 petrol engine that gives 503 bhp and 625 Nm.

4. Mercedes-Benz GLS Mercedes-Benz GLS is Ranveer Singh's go-to car and has been spotted a number of times driving in this matte black beauty. According to Drive Express, it is a luxury SUV and the actor owns a customised version of it. The car comes with a 3.0-liter V6 engine. It is available in three variants: GLS 400 d 4MATIC, 450 4MATIC, and Maybach GLS 600. It is a 7 seater Luxury available. The Mercedes-Benz GLS has 1 Diesel Engine and 2 Petrol engines. Ranveer purchased a Cavansite Blue coloured Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 on his 36th birthday in 2021. The actor's wife-actress Deepika Padukone is also a proud owner of a Mercedes-Benz GLS. The luxury SUV is one of the premium offerings of the German brand in India. Right after purchasing the Lamborghini Urus performance SUV, Ranveer Singh added the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC to his garage. Apart from Ranveer Singh, celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Ayushmann Khurrana own Maybach GLS.

5. Audi Q5 Ranveer Singh also owns an Audi Q5. According to Drive Express, the actor owns a model from the previous generation which is currently discontinued. It is priced at 65.55 lakh and comes in Automatic & Manual transmissions. Audi Q5 is offered in 3 variants - the base model of Q5 is Premium plus and the top variant Audi Q5 Special Edition which comes at a price tag of Rs. 67.05 Lakh. The Q5 is among the best compact luxury SUVs. According to Car Dekho, the current version of Audi Q5 comes at the price range of Rs.60.50 - 67.05 Lakh. Ranveer also owns an Audi Q7, which is a 7-seater SUV available in a price range of Rs. 83.32 - 88.98 Lakh currently. It is reported that Audi Q7 comes loaded with upscale materials and accouterments that put it a step beyond other SUVs in its class.

6. Jaguar XJ L Ranveer Singh also owned Jaguar XJ L 3.0 Automatic Diesel variant. However, it is now for sale. It also comes with a number plate that is up for bids — the trademark 6969. Ranveer's car is a diesel model with a 3.0-liter diesel engine and features an automatic gearbox. The sedan offers a bunch of powertrain options, but Ranveer has the one with a 3.0-liter 6-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. The Jaguar XJ-L also offers a wide range of engines. Earlier, it was originally priced at nearly a crore, now it is being sold for Rs 23.98 lakh. It features a panoramic sunroof with a dual set of keys available for potential buyers. Currently, the Jaguar XJ L's price starts at ₹ 99.56 Lakh and goes up to ₹ 1.97 crores.

7. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz



Ranveer Singh also owns a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. Reportedly, the car was gifted to the actor by Maruti Suzuki because he is the brand ambassador of the Ciaz and when he started representing the sedan in the TVCs. The Ciaz is a premium sedan from NEXA, which has the perfect combination of looks, features, and technology. It is stated that Ranveer was the first owner of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in India. He has been owning the car since 2014. Maruti Ciaz's price starts at ₹ 8.78 Lakh and goes up to ₹ 11.76 Lakh, according to Car Wale.

Ranveer Singh's work front: Talking about Ranveer Singh's upcoming movies, the actor has several projects in the pipeline including Rohit Shetty's next comedy directorial film Cirkus with Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, and Varun Sharma alongside Tiku Talsania, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, and Vrajesh Hirjee in the lead, among others. It is scheduled for worldwide theatrical release on 23 December 2022. Cirkus is based on William Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors. In it, Ranveer Singh will essay a double role for the first time ever in his career. Cirkus is produced by Rohit Shetty. The film is jointly produced by Rohit Shetty Productionz and T-Series. Meanwhile, it also features Deepika Padukone in a song titled Current Laga Re. Ranveer also has the romantic-comedy film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on 28th April 2023. It is directed by Karan Johar and produced by Dharma Productions. The actor will also be seen in director Shankar's next, which is the official remake of the 2005 Tamil blockbuster film Anniyan starring Vikram and Sadha.

Ranveer Singh's previous movies: Earlier, Ranveer was seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which also starred Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak Shah. The comedy-drama film was written and directed by Divyang Thakkar, and produced by Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma under Yash Raj Films. The film was released theatrically on 13 May 2022. Set in Gujrat, the film is about Jayesh Patel (Ranveer) who believes in equal rights between males and females in society. Prior to Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Ranveer was seen in 83. The film was based on the India national cricket team led by Kapil Dev, which won the 1983 Cricket World Cup. 83 featured an ensemble cast of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Jiiva, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, and R. Badree. It was directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Reliance Entertainment Ranveer Singh's car collection is simply impressive, isn't it? Let us know in the comments what you think of it.

