Ranveer Singh's Cirkus, Katrina's Merry Christmas & Tiger-Kriti's Ganapath set for Christmas box office clash.

If the battle of the box office, couldn't get any more interesting, Rohit Shetty just took it a notch higher. On Tuesday morning, the filmmaker announced that his family entertainer Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh in the lead will be releasing in theatres on the Christmas 2022 weekend. This means, Rohit Shetty, the blockbuster director, took the brave decision of releasing Cirkus along with two other big banner projects that have already been slated for release - Katrina Kaif's Merry Christmas and Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon's Ganapath.

The Christmas box office clash will be mega this year as all three films will brings its own distinct flavour to the big screen. While Ranveer's Cirkus is touted to be a family entertainer with an ensemble cast, Kriti and Tiger's Ganapath is an all-guns blazing action thriller.

Meanwhile, Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi will see the actors in a completely new space. It will be a first for Katrina dabbling in Raghavan's thriller space. As for Sethupathi, the film will mark his Hindi debut and also see him in a unique onscreen pairing with Katrina.

As of now, all 3 films, Cirkus, Merry Christmas and Ganapath, are slated to release on 23 December, 2022.

