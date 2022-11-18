Ranveer Singh's Cirkus trailer to release on THIS date, makers to plan a 'grand launch': Report

Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus is one of the most-anticipated films of the year. Apart from Ranveer in the lead, the film also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, Anil Charanjeett, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Murli Sharma. Rohit Shetty's directorial is based on the iconic 1982 film Angoor, starring Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma. Cirkus is scheduled for worldwide theatrical release on 23 December 2022, coinciding with Christmas Eve.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for an update on the movie, now, according to Bollywood Hungama, the makers of Cirkus are planning to release the trailer in the first week of December. "The trailer will be out in the period of December 1 to December 3. The team is planning a grand launch for the trailer and there will be a big build-up leading to the trailer unveil. Like all Rohit Shetty films, the trailer launch will be followed by the launch of two big songs and finally a release on December 23," said the report.

Ranveer Singh wraps up Cirkus schedule

On Wednesday, Ranveer took to his Instagram handle to announce the schedule wrap of the movie along with a happy picture from the sets. In the caption, he wrote, "Shooting khatam, Promotion ki planning shuru! Mass-ter filmmaker ke Mass-ter plans!!! Buahahahaha! #CirkusThisChristmas." In Cirkus, Ranveer will essay a double role for the first time in his career. Cirkus marks Ranveer and Rohit's third collaboration together. Previously, the actor-director collaborated for Simmba and Sooryavanshi, both of which were box office hits.

Ranveer Singh work front

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh has another film in his kitty that will release next year, which is Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Apart from this, the Jayeshbhi Jordaar actor will star next in the Hindi remake of the 2005 Tamil blockbuster, Anniyan.