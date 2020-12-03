Ranveer Singh's collar bones and quirky shades make it hard for us to look away from his workout selfie

Ranveer Singh often gives fans a sneak peek of his workout sessions on social media. Today, the Jayeshbhai Jordaar star left the internet in awe with his cool workout selfie.

Actor has been using social media to stay in touch with his fans amid the ongoing pandemic. His fans love it when Ranveer goes live on Instagram unannounced and leaves them surprised. Not just this, he often gives everyone a sneak peek of his workout sessions on his live Instagram chats. However, today, instead of using a live session, Ranveer showed off his bulked-up avatar in a workout selfie and left the internet gushing over his fit body.

Taking to his Instagram story, Ranveer shared a selfie as he geared up to workout. In the photo, all one could see was the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor's bulked up collarbones and shoulder muscles in a black vest. With it, Ranveer added a funky pair of shades that appeared to be neon reflective glasses. Not just this, he also was seen sporting a cool cap with a bull made over it. The handsome star showed off his swag as he gave all a sneak peek of his toned avatar.

The actor captioned the photo as, "Hit it on the daily," with a biceps emoticon. Yesterday too, Ranveer shared a workout selfie as he headed to sweat it out.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh's workout selfie:

Meanwhile, Ranveer went live on Instagram recently and revealed that he is all set to watch Jayeshbhai Jordaar's final edit on December 10 and even called the date special as it was on the same date 10 years ago that he made his debut in Band Baaja Baaraat. The handsome star is all set to be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar that is helmed by debutante director Divyang Thakkar. The film is produced by Yash Raj Films. The release date is yet to be announced.

Also Read|Ranveer Singh looks all pumped up as he strikes an uber cool pose before an intensive workout; See pic

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Ranveer Singh Instagram

Share your comment ×