Ranveer Singh's cool look in distressed jeans, bomber jacket and aviators is an ode to the bygone era; See PIC

Ranveer Singh took to social media to share photos in looks that oozed retro vibes. The Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor left fans impressed with his handsome look.

Actor has been quite occupied over the past few weeks as he is busy shooting for Cirkus with director Rohit Shetty. Amid this, the handsome star often takes out the time to interact with his fans via his Instagram handle and sometimes, even does live sessions. Not just this, Ranveer often flaunts his stylish looks on social media in photos and leaves the internet in awe. And on Tuesday, he seemed to be in a retro mood as his stylish look oozed a 90s vibe.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Ranveer shared two photos in which we could see the actor clad in two different looks. However, the common thing was that both of them seemed like an ode to the bygone era of the 90s. In the first photo, Ranveer is seen clad in a check shirt with a bomber jacket and cool pair of distressed jeans. With it, his hair is styled to look voluminous and his cool aviators ended up completing the retro style.

In the second photo, Ranveer is seen clad in a round-neck black tee with cool sunglasses, and once again, his hair was styled perfectly to nail the retro vibe. The handsome star left fans in awe of his stylish retro looks for the day.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, recently, when wife officially announced her collaboration on The Intern adaptation with Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer took to social media to cheer for her. On the work front, Ranveer is all set to be seen in '83 with Deepika. The film was postponed last year due to COVID 19 shutdown and this year is slated to release on June 4, 2021. Besides this, Ranveer has Divyang Thakkar's debut directorial, Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film is produced by Maneesh Sharma and YRF.

Also Read|The Intern: Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, Navya Naveli cheer for Deepika Padukone and Big B’s collaboration

Credits :Ranveer Singh Instagram

Share your comment ×