Ranveer Singh's THIS cute gesture makes Deepika Padukone blush at an award function; Check it out

A video of Deepika and Ranveer has gone viral on the internet that will leave you in splits. In the video, DP is seen sharing the stage with Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Kartik Aaryan at an award ceremony.

One of the most loved couple in B-town and have always maintained to grab eyeballs. They have always impressed their fans with their fun and cute banter on social media, award functions and other events. From their marriage photos to their latest anniversary photos, each and every photo and video of the couple goes viral as soon as possible on social media. The couple made their fans go gag over them when they got married. Ever since fans just go crazy on seeing the two together.

A video of Deepika and Ranveer has gone viral on the internet that will leave you in splits. In the video, DP is seen sharing the stage with Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Kartik Aaryan at an award ceremony. As Kartik was speaking to Deepika a question, Ranveer who was sitting as the guest on the function shouted from the audience, "Love You Deepika!" Everyone in the audience and even Deepika started laughing. The Chhapaak actress even started blushing on hearing her hubby Ranveer''s voice. Then Deepika shouted from the stage, "Watch the trailer." And later, Kartik jokingly said, "I think I can hear Ranveer Singh's voice somewhere!"

On the work front, Deepika will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak which is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, who was attacked in 2005 at the age of 15 and in the film, Deepika will essay the role of Malti. Chhapaak is being co-produced by Deepika and it marks her debut as a producer. Chhapaak is set to hit theatres on January 10, 2020. She will also be seen in Kabir Khan's '83 with Ranveer Singh.

