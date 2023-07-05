Ranveer Singh's dialogue from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani gets hilarious reaction from Google India; Check

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is one of the most much-awaited films this year. The trailer of the film was released on July 4 and is already receiving love from the fans. Now, Google India has reacted to one of Ranveer Singh's dialogues from the trailer which has a mention of the tech giant. Wondering what it could be? Read below to know.

Ranveer Singh's dialogue gets a Google India reaction

On Tuesday, Google India reacted to actor Ranveer Singh's dialogue "Google ke cheethade ni phaad diyee...." in the trailer of his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Taking to Twitter, Google India shared a screenshot from the trailer and captioned it, "it's on @RanveerOfficial#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani."

In the trailer, Ranveer can be heard saying to Alia, "Problem yhi hai.. tu na mujhe duffer samajhti hai. Chal aaj kuch pooch ke dekh...Google ke cheethade na phaad diye to mera bhi naam Rocky Randhawa nahi."

Check out fans' reactions

As soon as Google India reacted to Ranveer's dialogue, fans were quick enough to express their thoughts in the comments. One wrote, "Are we in for an enemies to lover arc?" Another commented, "Change ur username to "okay ranveer." "is @RanveerOfficial going to tell @GoogleIndia "Tum Kya Mile?" commented a third user. "@GoogleIndia aur Rocky kii prem kahaani it seems," joked another Twitter user.

Trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

The trailer of the film showcased the lives of Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee. While Rocky is a Punjabi lad from a wealthy Punjabi family, Rani comes from a humble Bengali household. At Rani's house, knowledge and intelligence are valued above all else. The two of them fall in love but realize that their families do not like it. The twist comes when Rocky and Rani decide to 'Switch' and live with each other families only to impress them.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar's directed film is slated to release on July 28. Apart from Ranveer and Alia, the cast of the film also features Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles.