Ranveer Singh's early pack up day ends with a special treat for his fans; PIC INSIDE

Actor recently has been in the headlines owing to reports that have claimed that he has kicked off shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Dharmendra. Amid this, Ranveer also keeps treating his fans on social media with glimpses of his life via his photos or Instagram live sessions and many have been loving it. Keeping up with this, on Tuesday, as Ranveer wrapped up his work for the day early, he decided to treat fans with a special surprise via his Instagram handle.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Ranveer shared a selfie after finishing off his work for the day. In the photo, we can see Ranveer clad in a casual tee whilst posing for the camera. The '83 star could be seen flaunting his diamond studs as he posed for the camera. Ranveer even added a popular Punjabi song 'Insane' by AP Dhillon to the background of his Instagram story as he called it a day. Sharing the photo, Ranveer wrote, "Packed up early today."

Meanwhile, Ranveer has quite a huge line up of films ahead of him. The actor will be seen in '83 with Deepika Padukone. The film is a sports biopic in which he will be seen as Kapil Dev. Besides this, he also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar with Yash Raj Films. Ranveer also is a part of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with , Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi. The film is helmed by and produced by him as well. Besides this, Ranveer also is doing a TV quiz show 'The Big Picture' that will go on air soon.

