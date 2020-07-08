Ranveer Singh's fans dedicate an anthem to the star on occasion of his birthday

Bollywood star Ranveer Singhs fans have come out with an anthem for the actor. It goes, "Bollywood ka king, Ranveer Singh".

The rap song is inspired by Ranveer's avatar as a rapper in last year's "Gully Boy". The number, created by the actor's fan club in Ahmedabad, talks of Ranveer's journey from his debut film "Band Baaja Baraat" to "Gully Boy".

"The fans of Ranveer are really inspired from him. They relate to his journey, his story and they feel that Ranveer is one of them who has made it big in Bollywood through his sheer acting talent. The wanted to celebrate him on his birthday and came up with the idea of the anthem. This is the first anthem composed for any young superstar ever and it has been sung in Ranveer's ‘Gully Boy' style," a source said, adding that the anthem was planned in a span of four months.

"Despite India being in lockdown mode, the fans sang and composed it to meet the deadline of the launch -- which was Ranveer's birthday," the source added.

Ranveer turned 35 on July 6.

Popular for his outrageous flamboyance, Ranveer ventured into Bollywood with the 2010 romantic comedy film "Band Baaja Baaraat". He went on to star in films like "Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela", "Lootera", "Dil Dhadakne Do", "Bajirao Mastani" , "Padmaavat", "Simmba" and "Gully Boy".

The actor will next be seen in "83" and "Jayeshbhai Jordaar".

Credits :IANS

Share your comment ×