  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ranveer Singh's fans dedicate an anthem to the star on occasion of his birthday

Bollywood star Ranveer Singhs fans have come out with an anthem for the actor. It goes, "Bollywood ka king, Ranveer Singh".
1738 reads Mumbai
Ranveer Singh's fans dedicate an anthem to the star on occasion of his birthdayRanveer Singh's fans dedicate an anthem to the star on occasion of his birthday
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The rap song is inspired by Ranveer's avatar as a rapper in last year's "Gully Boy". The number, created by the actor's fan club in Ahmedabad, talks of Ranveer's journey from his debut film "Band Baaja Baraat" to "Gully Boy".

"The fans of Ranveer are really inspired from him. They relate to his journey, his story and they feel that Ranveer is one of them who has made it big in Bollywood through his sheer acting talent. The wanted to celebrate him on his birthday and came up with the idea of the anthem. This is the first anthem composed for any young superstar ever and it has been sung in Ranveer's ‘Gully Boy' style," a source said, adding that the anthem was planned in a span of four months.

Naam Ranveer Singh | Ranveer Singh Anthem | Rahul Tahilani | Fan Anthem | Video

"Despite India being in lockdown mode, the fans sang and composed it to meet the deadline of the launch -- which was Ranveer's birthday," the source added.

Ranveer turned 35 on July 6.

Popular for his outrageous flamboyance, Ranveer ventured into Bollywood with the 2010 romantic comedy film "Band Baaja Baaraat". He went on to star in films like "Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela", "Lootera", "Dil Dhadakne Do", "Bajirao Mastani" , "Padmaavat", "Simmba" and "Gully Boy".

The actor will next be seen in "83" and "Jayeshbhai Jordaar".

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story
How well does Yami Gautam know her sister Surilie Gautam?
Karan Patel in comparison with Karan Singh Grover, Naagin 5, Erica & Parth, pay cuts
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities
Ranveer Singh - The ultimate king of fashion in Bollywood
Aashiqui girl Anu Aggarwal on her casting couch experience, #MeToo, charging 80000 for a shoot
Tara Sutaria’s skincare secrets DECODED
Mira Rajput’s TOP controversies
Mohena Kumari Singh’s detailed Covid 19 journey: Dos, Don’ts, battling anxiety
BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia on fitness, being obese & fatshamed, judgmental relatives

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement