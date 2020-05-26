Ranveer Singh's father called him out for wasting money on flowers for Deepika Padkone, His answer was EPIC

Ranveer Singh was questioned by his father about the flowers he keeps sending Deepika Padukone and here's what he had to say about it.

During a live chat with Sunil Chetri, Ranveer was asked about buying Deepika flowers and he said how he was sure about marrying him just after 6 months of their relationship and that he knew she loved lilies. He added how he wanted her to be his for life and so he was very diligent I wooing her and every time she came, there were flowers, including all those times he took short trips to her if she was shooting. He revealed how his father once asked him if he realizes the kind of money he has been spending and to that, he said 'Laxmi ke avatar me chappar faad ke aayenge' indicating that Deepika will be an avatar of Goddess Laxmi. He added how he always felt Deepika was out of his league.

Well, now that the two have been married for a year and a half, who would have said that they aren't supposed to be together? Deepika and Ranveer aka DeepVeer is the perfect Jodi that many idealise and if nothing, they do deserve all the love and adulation they get and rightly so.

