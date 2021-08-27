Ranveer Singh's heart 'melts', Kriti Sanon loves Shah Rukh Khan & Farah Khan's Main Hoon Na video

and Farah Khan, the epic combo, surprised everyone on Thursday night by reuniting in an Instagram reel where the two recreated Main Hoon Na moves and well, the internet went into a meltdown. With the internet, and Kriti Sanon also could not stop gushing over SRK and Farah's dance moves. While Farah shared the video with Shah Rukh from behind-the-scenes of a shoot, fans could not get over how cutely they recreated the Main Hoon Na song together again.

As soon as Farah shared the video, fans of Shah Rukh started dropping love. Not just fans, stars too could not stop gushing over it. Ranveer was among the first ones to comment. He wrote, "ohhhhhhhhhhhh heart Melt !!" On the other hand, Kriti Sanon dropped heart-eyes emoticons in the comments on the video. Riteish Deshmukh, Shakti Mohan, Shreya Ghoshal and Shanoo Sharma were among the stars who dropped a whole lot of love for Shah Rukh and Farah in the comment section.

Meanwhile, the video shared by Farah of Shah Rukh is already taking over the internet. Fans of SRK have been trending #ShahRukhKhan on Twitter since last evening. The superstar has been away from the big screen for a while now and rumours regarding his films have kept on coming in.

Amid all the buzz, Shah Rukh is currently shooting for Pathan with . The film also stars John Abraham as the antagonist and is helmed by Siddharth Anand. It is being backed by Yash Raj Films. Fans of the Badshah have been eagerly awaiting the official announcement of the film. Apart from this, there is buzz that Shah Rukh is doing a film with Atlee co-starring Nayanthara. Also, reports are in that SRK may also be in Rajkumar Hirani's next film.

