Ranveer Singh’s heartwarming wish to Veer Pahariya for Sky Force alongside Akshay Kumar is what pure bromance looks like
Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram story and sent a special shout out to Veer Pahariya for his debut film, Sky Force alongside Akshay Kumar. Check it out.
Shikhar Pahariya’s brother Veer Pahariya is gearing up for the release of his debut in the Hindi film industry with Sky Force led by Akshay Kumar. On Sunday i.e. January 5, the makers dropped the trailer of the film that has been receiving immense love from Bollywood celebrities and fans alike. Most recently, Ranveer Singh made a special post to welcome debutant Veer in the industry.
On January 6, Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram story and shared a monochrome image of Veer Pahariya from the trailer launch event of Sky Force. In the photo, we can see the handsome debutant looking suave in a black tuxedo standing against the background of his still from the film. Ranveer sending his love wrote, "Shine on, lil’ bro (accompanied by a sparkle emoji)." He also added Dreams song in the background.
Take a look
Yesterday on Sunday, i.e. January 5 soon after the trailer was shared, Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, and Sharvari among others sent a special shout-out to the entire team of Sky Force.
During the trailer launch event, Veer also talked about his experience of working on the film. He shared that a week before the shoot, producer Dinesh Vijan introduced him to Akshay Kumar, who was kind and welcoming enough to break the ice in one second.
The upcoming release of January, Sky Force revolves around a gripping narrative based on India's first and deadliest airstrike, showcasing the relentless spirit of the Indian Air Force as they prepare to strike against Pakistan.
Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur, Sky Force features Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan and, Nimrat Kaur in pivotal roles. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Amar Kaushik, and Jyoti Deshpande. The film is set to hit theaters on January 24, 2025, coinciding with the Republic Day weekend.
