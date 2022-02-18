Ranveer Singh's jacked-up physique steals the show in his latest photo.

Ranveer Singh truly knows how to dish out some serious motivation. Even on a Friday, the actor dropped a photo from the gym and flaunted his jacked-up physique. The actor is known for truly getting into the shape for his characters. While he lost some serious weight for Gully Boy, Ranveer looked super fit and well-built for his role in Simmba.

Taking to Instagram, Ranveer dropped a brand new photo and this time, his beefed-up physique stole the show. The highlight of the image were as Ranveer's muscles as the actor intensely looked into the mirror. Along with the picture, Ranveer also had a motivational quote to go along and it was completely apt.

He captioned it, "Didn’t come this far to only come this far." Check out Ranveer Singh's photo below:

On the work front, Ranveer has films like Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus in the pipeline. He was also recently shooting for Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Ranveer will be starring alongside Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan in the film.

He also showered his love on wifey Deepika Padukone for her fantastic performance in Gehraiyaan. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "Tour de force Transcendent, superlative and sublime! What an absolute masterclass of a performance, baby! Such fine, nuanced and heartfelt artistry! … at your consummate and peerless best in this one! You make me so proud!"

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh pens heartwarming note for Bappi Lahiri on social media: There will never be anyone like you