Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar trailer, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's new wedding pics; LIVE updates

by Pinkvilla Desk  |  Updated on Apr 19, 2022 10:55 AM IST  |  20.6K
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt continue to make headlines as new pics from their wedding festivities have surfaced on social media. On the other, the trailer of Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar which will be out toda Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt continue to make headlines as new pics from their wedding festivities have surfaced on social media. On the other, the trailer of Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar which will be out today has also got social media buzzing. Clearly, it is a happening day in B-town and we bring you all the live updates.
Highlights
April 19, 2022, 10:51 am IST
The Kashmir Files to release on OTT platform next month

The Kashmir Files, which has opened to rave reviews from the audience, will soon be premiering on the OTT platform. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that this Vivek Agnihotri directorial will be premiered on May 13, 2022 on Zee5.

April 19, 2022, 10:21 am IST
Boney Kapoor shares Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor's throwback pic

Boney Kapoor took his fans down the memory lane as he shared a throwback pic of Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor from their childhood days. The pic was clicked during one of their US trips. Boney captioned it as, "Arjun & Janhvi in a playful mood in Burlington (Vermont ,USA) during the shooting of Our film KHUSHI".

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

April 19, 2022, 09:51 am IST
Ranbir Kapoor poses with Alia Bhatt, her bridesmaids and wins hearts

As new pics from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding festivities have surfaced on social media, the groom's gesture towards the bridesmaids is grabbing a lot of attention. After all, Ranbir has signed a pledge on his D-day. Yes, one of the pics had Ranbir posing with the pledge and the bridesmaids. Besides, the other pics had the groom and the bride creating beautiful memories with the bridesmaids which were all about fun, love and laughter.

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

