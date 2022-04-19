Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar trailer, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's new wedding pics; LIVE updates
The Kashmir Files, which has opened to rave reviews from the audience, will soon be premiering on the OTT platform. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that this Vivek Agnihotri directorial will be premiered on May 13, 2022 on Zee5.
Boney Kapoor took his fans down the memory lane as he shared a throwback pic of Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor from their childhood days. The pic was clicked during one of their US trips. Boney captioned it as, "Arjun & Janhvi in a playful mood in Burlington (Vermont ,USA) during the shooting of Our film KHUSHI".
As new pics from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding festivities have surfaced on social media, the groom's gesture towards the bridesmaids is grabbing a lot of attention. After all, Ranbir has signed a pledge on his D-day. Yes, one of the pics had Ranbir posing with the pledge and the bridesmaids. Besides, the other pics had the groom and the bride creating beautiful memories with the bridesmaids which were all about fun, love and laughter.