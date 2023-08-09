Ranveer Singh's killer look, impressive background score: 5 top highlights from DON 3 first look promo

Director Farhan Akhtar has caused havoc on the internet by officially announcing his film Don 3 and the lead hero Ranveer Singh. The first look of the movie was released on August 9 and has impressed the netizens with its stunning visuals, powerful dialogues and exceptional background music. The 1 minutes and 58 seconds teaser was shared by the makers and Ranveer this morning on their social media handles. Don 3 is set to release in theaters in 2025.

Let’s take a look at five highlights from the first look of the film which will leave the audience wanting for more.

Ranveer Singh’s dashing look

The new face of the Don films, actor Ranveer Singh can be seen sporting an impressive look in the teaser. This would be his first proper action thriller film and his fans will get to see him in a never-seen-before avatar. In the video, Ranveer can be seen wearing a black leather jacket with a hoodie, matching pants and black boots. He had short hair and his beard was trimmed. He looked extremely charming in his all black outfit and dark sunglasses.

Powerful dialogues

Farhan’s father Javed Akhtar has put on the hat of a writer again to dish out some compelling and power-packed dialogues for the film. Ranveer’s voice modulation and dialogue delivery in the teaser was also very captivating. He said, “Sher jo so raha hai woh jaagega kab, puchte hai ye sab. Unse keh do ki fir jaag utha hu main aur phir saamne jald aane ko...Kya hai taqat meri kya hai himmat meri phir dikhane ko. Maut se khelna zindagi hai meri jeetna hi mera kaam hai, tum toh ho jaante jo mera naam hai." The iconic line of Don was also included which is, "11 mulkon ki police dhundti hai mujhe par pakad paya hai mujhko kaun, main hun Don."

Ranveer Singh’s swag and stylish mannerisms

Everything about Ranveer’s style in the teaser video has had people talking. Not just his suave look but even his walk, the way he puts on his sunglasses, clocks a gun, lights a cigarette, has fascinated the viewers.

Exciting background music

Music directors Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy are composing the music for this reboot. They have also created the albums in the previous two Don films by Farhan. The iconic theme music of Don from those movies has been used in the teaser and has made the fans nostalgic.

Farhan Akhtar's direction

Farhan Akhtar is finally returning as a director after years. His direction and the visuals from the teaser look exceptional. Both the faraway and the closeup shots are equally stunning. The first glimpse of Ranveer’s silhouette, the insert shot of his eye and the gun are examples of some impressive sequences. The film would surely prove to be a thrilling cinematic experience.

