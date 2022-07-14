Ranveer Singh's mid-week mantra to stay motivated is to 'keep it 100'; Here's how he's doing it

After a hectic shoot and promotions schedule, Ranveer Singh took a much-needed break this month with the love of his life Deepika Padukone. The actors jetted off to the US and went on an adventurous trip where Ranveer also celebrated his 37th birthday. The couple returned to Mumbai last week and looks like the actor is set to resume work. On Thursday morning, Ranveer took to Instagram to drop a Boomerang video and dished out some mid-week motivation.

Looks like the actor's mid-week motivation mantra is to dress up stylishly and show up. In the Boomerang video, Ranveer can be seen donning a an black look. Flaunting his black jacket, a black cap and oversized sunglasses, Ranveer flaunted his outfit of the day. Sharing the same, he captioned it, "Keep it 100 #seizetheday."

Check out Ranveer Singh's post below:

Meanwhile, for his 37th birthday, Ranveer and Deepika biked, swam and trekked on their epic US trip. The couple took to Instagram to share several moments from this trip. 0with Bear Grylls, Ranveer and Deepika ventured out in the great outdoors and it was all things fun.

Sharing his birthday dump photos, Ranveer captioned it, "Love to Love you #baby #birthday #photodump." Whereas, Deepika shared a glimpse of their holiday and wrote, "May our lives be blessed with experiences & adventures in abundance…@ranveersingh #happybirthday #gratitude."

Click the link below to check out their photos.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone biked, swam and trekked on actor's epic birthday trip in the US