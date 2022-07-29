Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot row: Vidya Balan supports the actor; Says 'If you don't like, close your eyes'

Ranveer Singh became the talk of the town after he bared it all for a recent photoshoot. The actor’s pictures went viral, and while many had nice things to say about them, the actor received a lot of trolling and backlash for it too. In fact, an FIR has also been registered against him for ‘offending women’s sentiments’ with ‘obscene photos’. Several Bollywood celebrities including Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Parineeti Chopra, and others came in support of Bajirao Mastani actor. Now, actress Vidya Balan too opened up on Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot and supported him and said that she feels it is blasphemous.

While talking to India Today on the entire controversy, Vidya Balan said that if someone doesn't like it, they should close their eyes. She said, "It is pointless, blasphemous to try to curb someone’s freedom of expression. We are all individuals and if you don’t like what the other person is doing, close your eyes. If it is a newspaper or a magazine that you are not liking, shut it. You want to tear it apart, tear it, burn it, do whatever in the confines of your own home or your own space, because you cannot dictate what the other individual should do because then I will have a problem with what you have done and then this is an endless loop."

Apart from VIdya, Alia Bhatt too defended her Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-star and said that Ranveer is her ‘favourite’ and that she cannot bear to listen to anything negative that’s said about him. Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, in an interview with ETimes, said, “If women can show off their bodies, why can’t men?”

