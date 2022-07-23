Ranveer Singh's nude pics earn nods from Priyanka Chopra, Lilly Singh; Masaba calls him 'Brave & unapologetic'

Ranveer Singh has managed to remain in the headlines over the past few days, all thanks to his nude photoshoot for Paper magazine. While the Bajirao Mastani actor's fans seemed to have loved the photoshoot, many other social media users have had mixed reactions. Recently, Ranveer shared the photos on his own Instagram handle and that evoked many reactions from celebrity friends including Priyanka Chopra, Lilly Singh, Masaba Gupta, Dia Mirza, Bani Judge, Maheep Kapoor, Manish Malhotra and many others.

Priyanka Chopra, Lilly Singh, Masaba on Ranveer's nude photoshoot

Among the stars who are close to Ranveer, Priyanka's name tops the list. Seeing Ranveer's bold photoshoot, Priyanka could not resist cheering for her friend. She took to the comment section and wrote, "MAJOR (FIRE EMOJI)". On the other hand, Lilly Singh also took to the comments section of Ranveer's photos and shared her thoughts on it. She wrote, "MAJOR win (fire emoticon)." Maheep Kapoor, and Manish Malhotra, left fire emoticons while Parineeti called it 'FIRE'. Masaba Gupta went on to call it the best photoshoot ever. She wrote, "The best cover shot this country has seen. Brave & unapologetic."

Have a look at Priyanka, Lilly, and Masaba's reactions to Ranveer's photos:

Ranveer bares it all in an interview

Not only did Ranveer bare it all in the photos, he even spoke boldly in his interview with Paper Magazine. The actor expressed how he had no qualms about being naked physically in front of people. Ranveer further expressed that in some of his performances on screen, he has been 'naked' and people can see his 'soul'. He added, "I can be naked in front of a thousand people, I don’t give a shit. It’s just that they get uncomfortable." The Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor also claimed that his appetite for work went up after the pandemic. Ranveer claimed he is working 20 hours a day and is 'happy' about it.

Ranveer Singh's upcoming films

This year, Ranveer was seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar on the big screens. Now, he will be seen in Cirkus with Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. It is helmed by Rohit Shetty and is set to hit the screens on Christmas 2022. On the other hand, Ranveer also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt. It is helmed by Karan Johar and also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. It is set to release in 2023.

