Ranveer Singh's PICS from The Archies' screening leave wifey Deepika Padukone 'obsessed' with him

Actor Ranveer Singh and actress Deepika Padukone got hitched to each other in 2018, and since then, the duo has become a fan favorite and the two never skip any opportunity to shower each other with love in public.

Recently, actor Ranveer Singh dropped pictures of himself from last night’s The Archies’ screening. Remarkably, the photographs have caught his wife’s eyeballs as seemingly, they have left Deepika Padukone feeling ‘obsessed’ over them. Have a look at the husband-wife duo’s adorable banter inside.

The actor was spotted attending the screening of The Archies last night. Remarkably, the actor sported a black and white look at the event. A pair of black sunglasses, a crisp white shirt, a black tie, and black pants make Ranveer Singh’s style game top-notch. The actor shared the images of his look on his Instagram account today, and it has now caught the attention of his wife, Deepika.

Soon after Singh dropped the post on his social media account, the Chennai Express star was quick to react to it as she commented, “Obsessed!”

‘Just looking like a wow’: Fans on Ranveer Singh’s look

Apart from Padukone, Ranveer’s pictures have evidently set the temperatures soaring high as fans have been awestruck by them. The actor’s fans went gaga as soon as he dropped his pictures, and a heap of reactions came pouring into his comment section.

“JUST LOOKING LIKE WOW”, “Super Obsessed” “Uffff” “So handsome” “U in white is my new fav obsession @ranveersingh” “Herooo” read some fan reactions on the star’s post.

Work fronts of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh currently has Singham Again in the pipeline. His first look as Simmba from the film was unveiled earlier, leaving fans feeling over the moon. The movie will also star Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, and notably, Ranveer’s wife Deepika will also feature in it.

Apart from Singham Again, Padukone is currently gearing up for the release of Fighter. Recently, her intense avatar of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, aka Minni, was released, setting the internet on fire.

