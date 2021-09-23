Ranveer Singh's record label to launch 5 music videos for the hearing impaired, aims to empower community.

Ranveer Singh's film Gully Boy helped him reconnect and explore his love for music. The actor backed some great new talent in the Indian rap circles and even launched his own record label named IncInk. Today, Ranveer's record label is all set to launch five new music videos that have been created in Indian Sign Language for the hearing impaired.

According to a report in Mid-Day, Ranveer and his team have been highlighting issues faced by the Deaf community. On International Day of Sign Languages today, the actor and his record label will launch five new music videos in Indian Sign Language (ISL), specially designed for the hearing impaired.

The music videos have been created by artistes like Kaam Bhari, Spitfire and Kiss Nuka among others. The music artistes have worked on the music video in collaboration with deaf signers at Hear A Million. Ranveer's record label’s YouTube channel will also run a 12-hour digital campaign to raise awareness about their needs and struggles.

Speaking about the initiative, Ranveer said, "If there is anything we have come to value in the past year-and-a-half, it is the power of being there for each other. My message to the youth would be to keep doing the work they are doing, while (trying to) create an inclusive space by working with the Deaf community."

Back in 2019, Ranveer had even performed with an ISL interpreter and musician Spitfire on national television. The actor has also reportedly been championing and urging the Indian government to declare ISL as the country’s 23rd official language.

