Ranveer Singh's romantic film with Alia Bhatt to begin in April 2021 post a workshop with Karan Johar's team?

Reports had come in a few months back about Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt teaming up for a romantic film with filmmaker Karan Johar. Now, a report has stated that Ranveer will undergo a workshop to prep for his role in the love story.

Actor has been on a roll as he recently completed 10 years in the movie business and celebrated the same with his fans virtually. On the work front too, the Gully Boy star has a couple of films lined up including sports drama, a period film with Rohit Shetty, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and more. It was also in the month of August this year that Pinkvilla had reported that Ranveer will be seen in a romantic film with and it would be 's film. Now, a report has stated that the film may go on floors next year in April.

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Ranveer will be completing a project and taking time off to start a workshop with Karan Johar's team for 25 days. It will reportedly be after that his love story film with Alia will kick-off. Reportedly, the film is a romantic love story that will be headlined by Gully Boy stars Alia and Ranveer. After his 25-day prep workshop with Karan's team, the film will apparently go on floors around April 2021.

A source told the daily, "Ranveer will take some time off and do a 25-day workshop with Karan’s team before kick-starting the romantic film around April next year." The report stated that in the meantime, Alia would be reportedly completing her film Gangubai Kathiawadi with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ranveer would have wrapped up his comedy of errors film.

Well, if the report turns out to be true, then the hit Gully Boy duo will once again be romancing each other in Karan Johar's flick. Meanwhile, currently, Alia is shooting down south for RRR with Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Ranveer, on the other hand, will be seen next in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film is directed by Divyang Thakkar and produced by Aditya Chopra and Maneesha Sharma.

