Ranveer Singh’s selfie with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sara Ali Khan poses with new bride Sharmin Segal at her reception: PICS

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece and actress Sharmin Segal recently tied the knot with Aman Mehta and shared stunning pictures from her big day. The actress recently hosted a grand wedding reception in Mumbai, which was attended by celebs such as Sara Ali Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Ranveer Singh, Sonali Bendre, Aditi Rao Hydari and others. Now, we have come across some inside pictures from the reception, featuring Ranveer, Sara, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and others.

Ranveer Singh poses for selfie with Sanjay Leela Bhansali at Sharmin Segal’s reception

Choreographer Pony Verma took to her Instagram to share a group selfie from Sharmin Segal and Aman Mehta’s wedding reception. It shows Ranveer Singh clicking the selfie while Sanjay Leela Bhansali, his sister Bella Bhansali Segal, and others posed around him. Ranveer and Sanjay Leela Bhansali were all smiling for the picture. Check it out below!

Ranveer is seen in a striped black suit and has quirky glasses on. Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhasali opted for a black kurta for his niece’s wedding reception. Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have collaborated on films such as Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. They are all set to reunite on Baiju Bawra.

Sara Ali Khan’s picture from Sharmin Segal and Aman Mehta’s wedding reception

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan also shared a few pictures from the wedding reception. In her post, Sara first shared solo pictures, flaunting her regal blue outfit. She wore a blue and golden Anarkali suit with juttis. One of the pictures shows her posing with Sharmin Segal and their girl gang at the reception. The new bride, Sharmin, looked gorgeous in an elegant beige-and-golden saree, paired with a green statement necklace.

Sara Ali Khan also took to her Instagram stories to share this picture, along with adorable childhood pictures that show Sara and Sharmin flaunting their mehendi. She wrote, “Somethings never change... except I'm not threatening the photographer with my 'jutti.’” Take a look!

About Sharmin Segal and Aman Mehta

Sharmin Segal is the daughter of Bella Bhansali Segal and Deepak Segal. She made her acting debut with the 2019 film Malaal, which also starred Meezan Jafri. She will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi. Meanwhile, Aman Mehta is the Director at a multinational pharmaceutical company, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

