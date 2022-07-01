Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls to Koffee With Karan S7: OTT releases you can binge-watch this July

It's a new month which means new content to binge-watch. We rounded up the Indian web series and movies to watch in July on OTT streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Videos, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Voot, Mx Player, and many more. From Koffee With Karan Season 7, Masaba Masaba Season 2 to Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls- here's a list of the upcoming releases that you sure shouldn’t miss watching out.

1. Samrat Prithviraj

The film is based on Prithviraj Raso, a Braj language epic poem about the life of Prithviraj Chauhan, a Rajput king from the Chahamana dynasty. It stars Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Manav Vij, Ashutosh Rana, and Sakshi Tanwar among other important characters. The film was released in the theaters on June 3, 2022.

When: July 1

Where: Amazon Prime Videos

2. Koffee With Karan Season 7

The seventh season of filmmaker Karan Johar’s popular chat show Koffee With Karan is set to stream soon, starting July 7. The show is about celebrity guests spilling the tea on love, work, and everything in-between with the host Karan.

When: July 7

Where: Disney+Hotstar

3. The Gone Game Season 2

The Gone Game 2 will see Sanjay Kapoor, Arjun Mathur, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Dibyendu Bhattacharya reprising their roles. Harleen Sethi has joined the ensemble this season. S1 was all about the pandemic and the unexpected limitations it put on our society.

When: July 7

Where: Voot Select

4. Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls

Ranveer Singh and adventurer Bear Grylls brave the Serbian wilderness to find a rare flower for his wife, actor Deepika Padukone.

When: July 8

Where: Netflix

5. Saas Bahu Aur Achaar Pvt Ltd

The show features Amruta Subhash, Yamini Das, Anup Soni, Anjana Sukhani and Anandeshwar Dwivedi. It is about a woman struggling to establish her business so that she can provide for her kids.

When: July 8

Where: ZEE 5

6. Jaadugar

Jaadugar features Jitendra Kumar, Arushi Sharma and Javed Jaafery in pivotal roles. It is about a young magician Meenu, who is also a football player and in love with a girl who does not reciprocate his emotion.

When: July 15

Where: Netflix

7. Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi

The show is based on true events from Delhi and follows the police's investigation into a case of a serial killer who murdered people and scattered their body parts around the city.

When: July 20

Where: Netflix

8. Masaba Masaba Season 2

The second season features Masaba Gupta, and Neil Bhoopalam alongside Kusha Kapila, Kareema Barry, Barkha Singh, Ram Kapoor, and Armaan Khera. It is inspired by the lives of Masaba Gupta and her actress-mother Neena Gupta.

When: July 29

Where: Netflix

9. Scam 2003: The Telgi Story

The story revolves around the 2003 Stamp Paper fraud by Abdul Karim Telgi, a fruit-seller born in Khanapur in Karnataka, who earned money by printing counterfeit stamp paper in India.

When: To-be-announced

Where: Sony LIV

