Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls: Ranveer Singh is ready for the wild as he swallows a bug in the new promo

Ranveer Singh is an actor who doesn’t shy away from trying new things. The Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actor has been synonymous with versatility and his impressive line of work is proof of it. From playing the boy next door in Band Baaja Baaraat to playing the deadly antagonist in Padmaavat and more, Ranveer has always managed to leave the fans in awe of his performances. And now, the actor is set for a wild adventure as he has collaborated with British adventurer Bear Grylls for Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls.

The adventure show will have Ranveer and Bear Grylls trying their hands on a wild journey in the jungle. Days after unveiling the trailer of the show, a new promo of Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls has been unveiled today wherein the Dil Dhadakne Do actor was seen swallowing a bug. Yes! You read that right. The 30 second promo had Ranveer sitting at a dinning table waiting for his food and was served with a bug in order to prepare himself for the kind of food he will have to eat in the wild. The Bajirao Mastani actor was seen struggling to swallow the bug but did manage to eat it somehow. Furthermore, the promo declared Ranveer to be ready for the wild. The promo was captioned as, “Menu mein kya hai? Aap hi batao! You decide what Ranveer Singh eats, where he goes, how he sleeps, sab kuch! Catch India’s first interactive special - Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls”.

Take a look at the promo here:

To note, Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls will be an interactive show wherein the audience will get to decide on the actor’s every move on the show and will be seen going over the mountains, fighting bears and wolves, eating maggots, and moreRanveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls will premiere on July 8 on Netflix.

