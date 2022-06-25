Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls trailer launch event: Actor sets the stage on fire with his fun antics; PICS

Ranveer Singh has been an actor who has always amazed us with his hard work and dedication. He has never shied away from experimenting with his projects. And now, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actress is in the limelight for another reason. He has collaborated with British adventurer Bear Grylls for an action-packed episode of Wild with Bear Grylls. Of late, Ranveer has been dropping hints about this collaboration and just on Friday, he finally unveiled the trailer of Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls which has left everyone stunned. The team also held a trailer launch event in Mumbai on Friday where the turnout was huge. Ranveer stole everyone’s heart with his eccentric personality.

Ranveer made a grand entry at his event. He looked super smart in his all-black attire with a splash of olive green. He completed the look with a cool bandanna and shades. The Netflix event was quite cool with a super amazing decor. Ranveer interacted with fans as well. In fact, we also saw him hugging a teddy bear and Bear Grylls picture.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh 's pictures from Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls trailer launch event:

Talking about Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls which marks the actor’s OTT debut, Ranveer said that he wanted to explore something new out of his comfort zone. “I wanted to stir things a little. I was speaking to your bhabhi (DP) the other day, and over dinner, I told her that I wanted to experience something new. I was confessing how I am in my comfort zone. There was a hunger in me, I knew it,” he added as he called his journey on the show an exciting one.

