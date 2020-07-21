Ranvir Shorey & Anurag Kashyap engage in a fiery war of words; Former calls the director’s replies unnecessary

Ranvir Shorey and Anurag Kashyap, who are known for not mincing their words, were seen launching sharp attacks at each other on social media after the actor attacked the independent film crusaders for turning into mainstream Bollywood flunkies.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s unfortunate demise and ’s explosive interview has opened a can of worms in Bollywood and has also divided the industry into two segments. Undoubtedly, everyone is brimming with opinion over the same. But looks like it has also started a heated war of words between Ranvir Shorey and Anurag Kashyap on social media. It all started after the Sonchiriya actor attacked the independent film crusaders for turning into mainstream Bollywood flunkies in a tweet on micro-blogging site Twitter.

Ranvir wrote, “So many independent-film-crusaders have turned mainstream-Bollywood-flunkies now. These are the same people who used to rant 24/7 about the “system” for attention before they were given entry into the pearly gates of mainstream Bollywood. #Hypocrisy much?” His words didn’t go down well with Anurag, who quizzed him, “Do you really mean that @RanvirShorey. If you do please explain. Please say exactly what you mean and whose flunky is who?”

Do you really mean that @RanvirShorey . If you do please explain . Please say exactly what you mean and whose flunky is who? https://t.co/3NiuhFrVj7 — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 21, 2020

The Khosla Ka Ghosla actor was quick to reply to this that his tweet is quite clear and that he is just trying to remind people where they come from. He wrote, “I always say what I mean, @anuragkashyap72, you know that. And I don’t think what I’ve said lacks any clarity. It pretty much explains everything. As for taking names, that’s beneath me. I’m not trying to sling mud, but just reminding people where they come from.”

Launching an attack once again, Anurag asserted that Ranvir must not mix the past relationship with the debate. “So let’s talk. Right here. Whose flunky you think I am? Don't mix the pain of your past relationship with this debate. I will say everything here .. the correction is needed in this industry like every industry. I operate alone.. bolo,” he added. The filmmaker further emphasised that no one has worked with outsiders more than him. He wrote, “I can see what’s wrong with all that is going on and I see the game. Being played and people being used. Trust me I am not gutted by what you said, no one could gut me in 27 years .. and I am absolutely calm. And I will say this clearly - I am speaking here with you because I won’t allow you or anyone to distract or change the narrative of how the industry is being used. I won’t allow you to change or create the perception about me and make. Anyone believe otherwise.”

The war of words didn’t end here. Ranvir clarified that Anurag must have made the mistake of carrying the mantle of “independent film crusader” all by himself. He asserted that independent cinema is way beyond the filmmaker and that he must not belittle others when they are crying out. “How many people are you belittling when you say they are “distracting or changing the narrative”? Who are you to control the narrative? Everyone has the right to talk about their pain, just like you! And yes, your replies to me were unnecessary. I’m not here to make a spectacle,” Ranvir added.

Again, I wasn’t mentioning any names, you are. Who is to say who is in real pain and who’s an attention seeker? I’m just defending everyone’s right to speak their own truth. Just like you do. You can agree or disagree. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) July 21, 2020

Referring to Kangana’s recent interview, Anurag gave a sharp reply and wrote, “Okay. I buy that. You see Kangana’s outburst as her pain. Fine. I will agree to disagree.” To Ranvir mentioned that he isn’t taking any name and just defending everyone’s right to speak their truth. He wrote, “Again, I wasn’t mentioning any names, you are. Who is to say who is in real pain and who’s an attention seeker? I’m just defending everyone’s right to speak their own truth. Just like you do. You can agree or disagree.”

ALSO READ Ranvir Shorey says its time to introspect in Bollywood

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×