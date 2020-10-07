Ranvir Shorey calls nepotism, insider & outsider debates 'cartelisation', says few big celebs rule Bollywood

With unrest in Bollywood at an all-time high, Ranvir Shorey claimed that the industry is being run by a handful of powerful celebrities. Read on to know more.

Ranvir Shorey in the last few months has made headlines for multiple reasons. From his take on nepotism to engaging in a war of words on Twitter, the actor has not held back. Now, in a latest interview with Nav Bharat Times, Ranvir has shared his thoughts on the ongoing debates in the Hindi film industry. With unrest in Bollywood at an all-time high, the actor claimed that the industry is being run by a handful of powerful celebrities.

Commenting on nepotism, Ranvir said, "This entire insider versus outsider and nepotism debate can be summed up under one term -- cartelisation. Around the world, laws are made against it in every industry. But Bollywood is still not an 'industry' on paper. It is like an an unorganised sector."

Elaborating on 'cartelisation', Ranvir said, "In cartelisation, five to six big players come together and capture the entire market. The same thing exists in the film industry as well."

He added that while nepotism exists in every industry, the problem in the film industry is that just fortune is not passed on. "The problem here is that along with the money, the entire reputation, fame and goodwill is also passed on," the actor said. The 'Lootcase' actor also had taken a dig at 's comment on the Bollywood drug nexus case saying that 'they decorate plates for their kids'.

ALSO READ: Ranvir Shorey shares cryptic post on Jaya Bachchan's thaali comment: They decorate plates for their children

Share your comment ×