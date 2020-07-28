Ranvir Shorey on COVID-19: The shutdown and inability to release films might be frustrating Bollywood bigwigs

  1. Home
Actor Ranvir Shorey says the pandemic-infused shutdown and the inability to release films might be frustrating Bollywood bigwigs, though the feeling is a constant in the life of an independent artiste.
"I imagine this #lockdown must be making even the biggest #Bollywood stars and banners feel frustrated at not being able to release their films in theatres. This is the feeling most independent filmmakers and actors live with all the time," Ranvir tweeted.

The actor also expressed his views on gang power in Bollywood with a string of tweets.

He wrote: "‘The Gang' is essentially a mutually beneficial alliance of a few powerful, corrupt, crafty old men, and a few second generation younger producers who have inherited film empires. Their objective is to have control over the top of the pyramid and have pliable stars. #Bollywood."

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"I've had a run in with one of them 15 years ago. This is the man who fancies himself as the holy-moly Dronacharya of the gang, except when it comes to covering up the indiscretions and crimes of his own offsprings. A product of a damaged mind and faux spirituality. The modus operandi is that when you're vulnerable, like the death or loss of a close one, you're professionally & socially ostracised by spreading lies and rumours, through the media, as well as the grapevine, leaving you disoriented and hopeless with a sense of doom," he added.

On the work front, Ranvir will next be seen in the heist comedy "Lootcase", directed by Rajesh Krishnan. The film also features Kunal Kemmu, Gajraj Rao, Rasika Dugal and Vijay Raaz.

