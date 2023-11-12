Ranvir Shorey drops happy PIC with Salman Khan from Tiger 3 special screening; fans laud his performance

Salman Khan’s highly-anticipated Tiger 3, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, has finally hit the theaters. Maneesh Sharma’s action spy directorial opted for an unconventional release day, i.e. Sunday to mark the special occasion of Diwali. Last night, on November 11, the team of Tiger 3 hosted a special screening of the much-buzzed film of the year. Amongst several Bollywood celebs, Ranvir Shorey who is playing Gopi in the film also attended the special film screening and dropped an inside picture with Salman Khan.

Ranvir Shorey and Salman Khan smile for a happy photo at the Tiger 3 screening

Today, on November 12, a while back, Ranvir Shorey took to his Instagram and shared a happy picture from the Tiger 3 screening. In the post shared, the Singh Is Kinng actor can be seen clicking a selfie with Salman Khan and the DOP, Anay Goswami. The trio is all smiles as they pose for the click.

While sharing the post, Ranvir captioned it, “With the stars of #Tiger3 (accompanied by a dizzy and a red-heart emoji)."

Take a look:

Fans react to the post

The post shared by the actor left fans gushing over the post. The overjoyed fans after watching the film were all hearts and loved Ranvir’s character in the film. Heaping praises on Ranvir’s character, a fan called it, "the best character". The fan wrote, “Seeing Gopi in Tiger 3 was unexpected!! One of the best characters from ETT. Missed Shenoy sir. Tiger franchise is incomplete without himTiger 3."

Another fan wrote, “Loved the film.” And, a third fan wrote, “GOPI (accompanied by a red heart emoji)."

Several other fans dropped red heart emojis in the comments section to add a touch of affection to the post.

About Tiger 3

The much-awaited film, Tiger 3 is the third installment from the Tiger franchise and the fifth movie from the YRF Spy Universe. The film features Salman Khan reprising his role as Avinash Singh Rathore. Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, yet again features as the former ISI agent and Tiger's wife, Zoya Humaimi.

The film, this time also had Emraan Hashmi joining the universe. He is seen essaying the role of Aatish Rehman, a terrorist.

