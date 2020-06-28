Ranvir Shorey feels relieved as Sushant Singh Rajput's family dismisses rumours about his social media handles

Sushant Singh Rajput's family's statement comes as a relief for everyone who were concerned about his social media handles being used by someone else. Ranvir Shorey has also expressed his relief through a tweet.

Nobody can get over the tragic news about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The talented actor passed away on 14th June 2020 leaving everyone numb and heartbroken. However, numerous debates and controversies have emerged thereafter. One such issue is concerning the late actor’s social media handles. Some of the celebs belonging to the film fraternity including Ranvir Shorey and Bengali actress Roopa Ganguly had raised questions about the operation of Sushant’s accounts after his death. However, everyone has got their answers now.

The late actor’s family had issued a statement some time back stating that they will maintain his social media pages as ‘legacy’ accounts to keep his memories. Apart from Sushant’s fans, Ranvir Shorey is also relieved about the same and has shared a tweet that reads, “This statement from @itsSSR’s family lays to rest any concerns or rumours about his social media accounts. I hope now his grief and anger stricken fans will find the peace and quiet that this tragedy deserves.”

Check out the tweet below:

This statement from itsSSR’s family lays to rest any concerns or rumours about his social media accounts.

I hope now his grief and anger stricken fans will find the peace and quiet that this tragedy deserves. https://t.co/di4gQsxtxG — Ranvir Shorey (RanvirShorey) June 28, 2020

Earlier, Sushant’s family had also revealed in their statement that they will be setting up a foundation in his name for supporting young talents. Moreover, his childhood home in Patna will also be turned into a memorial and will include many of his personal belongings for all the fans and admirers. Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput, the late actor’s last appearance will be in the movie Dil Bechara co-starring Sanjana Sanghi that is scheduled for an OTT release next month.

