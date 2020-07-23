Ranvir Shorey gives a befitting reply to a Twitter user who asked him to name those responsible for his trauma

Ranvir Shorey gave a Twitter user a befitting reply who tried calling out on the actor for not naming the Bollywood bigwigs who were responsible for him being traumatized.

Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey gave a Twitter user a befitting reply who tried calling out on the actor for not naming the Bollywood bigwigs who were responsible for him being traumatized. The Khosla Ka Ghosla actor Ranvir Shorey wrote in his reply to the Twitter user, "I don’t take any names ‘cause I have no evidence to prove their complicity! But the reason I speak is, I went through the same professional & social isolation, bad mouthing & lies in the press, and psychological trauma from 2003 to 2005 with the same people who are now involved."

The Twitter user wanted the actor to name the people who were giving the actor a hard time. The Twitter user further gives an example of the Queen actress who took names of Bollywood bigwigs who gave her trouble. The Sonchiriya actor Ranvir Shorey had initially tweeted about replying to Twitter users who were being abusive to the actor. The actor Ranvir Shorey previously tweeted saying, "Friends, with so many of you writing in to me here on #Twitter, it’s not always possible for me to reply to each and every abuse, but please know that each and every one of them has a special place in my fart."

I don’t take any names ‘cause I have no evidence to prove their complicity! But the reason I speak is, I went through the same professional & social isolation, bad mouthing & lies in the press, and psychological trauma from 2003 to 2005 with the same people who are now involved. https://t.co/q0YZs8bHYY — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) July 22, 2020

A Twitter user replied to the actor's tweet saying that he must name the people who are being abusive to him and gave Kangana Ranaut's example. Ranvir Shorey replied back to the Twitter user saying he did not drop names as he did not have proof.

