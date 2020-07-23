  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ranvir Shorey gives a befitting reply to a Twitter user who asked him to name those responsible for his trauma

Ranvir Shorey gave a Twitter user a befitting reply who tried calling out on the actor for not naming the Bollywood bigwigs who were responsible for him being traumatized.
869 reads Mumbai
News,Ranvir ShoreyRanvir Shorey gives a befitting reply to a Twitter user who asked him to name those responsible for his trauma
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey gave a Twitter user a befitting reply who tried calling out on the actor for not naming the Bollywood bigwigs who were responsible for him being traumatized. The Khosla Ka Ghosla actor Ranvir Shorey wrote in his reply to the Twitter user, "I don’t take any names ‘cause I have no evidence to prove their complicity! But the reason I speak is, I went through the same professional & social isolation, bad mouthing & lies in the press, and psychological trauma from 2003 to 2005 with the same people who are now involved."

The Twitter user wanted the actor to name the people who were giving the actor a hard time. The Twitter user further gives an example of the Queen actress Kangana Ranaut who took names of Bollywood bigwigs who gave her trouble. The Sonchiriya actor Ranvir Shorey had initially tweeted about replying to Twitter users who were being abusive to the actor. The actor Ranvir Shorey previously tweeted saying, "Friends, with so many of you writing in to me here on #Twitter, it’s not always possible for me to reply to each and every abuse, but please know that each and every one of them has a special place in my fart."

Check out Ranvir Shorey's tweet

A Twitter user replied to the actor's tweet saying that he must name the people who are being abusive to him and gave Kangana Ranaut's example. Ranvir Shorey replied back to the Twitter user saying he did not drop names as he did not have proof.

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist
Bulbbul’s Tripti Dimri on the success, Laila Manju’s failure, nepotism, challenge being an outsider
Weekly Tarot Horoscope for all Sun Signs (July 19-26): All about your love life, career & health

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement