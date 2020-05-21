Ranvir Shorey live tweeted his 8 hour wait at a police station after his car got impounded by a cop

Ranvir Shorey expresses his disappointment on 'the transgression and high handedness of one policeman' for the loss of his car.

Actor Ranvir Shorey was grabbing headlines because of his latest tweets on social media. The actor had reported to Mumbai Police about his car been impounded and mentioned that the car was taken by a household member for his wife's delivery to a hospital but the officer in charge said that a child delivery is not an emergency. The actor tweeted, "@MumbaiPolice My car being impounded for taking my household help for his wife’s delivery to hospital. Officer in charge says a child being delivered is not an emergency. Please advise." Expressing his disappointment and blaming the "transgression and high-handedness of one policeman" for the loss of his car, Ranvir further tweeted, "Saddened and disappointed that the transgression and highhandedness of one policeman is going to cost me my car, and an FIR against my innocent driver. Even after 3 hours, there has been no redressal of my complaints. @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice @DGPMaharashtra."

Eight hours later after Shorey waited at the police station and expressed about it in his tweets, the car was returned and the FIR was dropped. He further tweeted, "On the brighter side, thanks for getting me out of the house. It’s been a while. PS: I’m still waiting at the police station. @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice @CMOMaharashtra." He continued, "Six hours and counting.." After waiting for more than 6 hours, Ranvir again tweeted, "3 hapless people made to wait for more than 6 hours. What are we being punished for?"

After an 8 hour wait, the actor tweeted, "After more than 8 hours, we have been let go. No FIR, car not impounded. Thank you,

@MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice for listening, albeit a bit late. I may have lost 8 hours, but not my faith in you." As soon as Ranvir tweeted this, Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray told the Mumbai Police to solve the matter and find the car. Aaditya Thackeray tweeted, "@MumbaiPolice please ensure delivery of the car as well. Kindly assist." Mumbai Police tweeted, "Sir, we have followed you. Request you to share your number on DM for us to reach out to you for a few details."

Ranvir Shorey thanked Mr. Thackeray in his tweet by calling him "a shining light in this government." His tweet read, "Whoa! Just saw this. Thanks so much. You really are a shining light in this govt."

@MumbaiPolice My car being impounded for taking my household help for his wife’s delivery to hospital. Officer in charge says a child being delivered is not an emergency. Please advise. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) May 20, 2020

Saddened and disappointed that the transgression and highhandedness of one policeman is going to cost me my car, and an FIR against my innocent driver. Even after 3 hours, there has been no redressal of my complaints . @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice @DGPMaharashtra — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) May 20, 2020

On the brighter side, thanks for getting me out of the house. It’s been a while.

PS: I’m still waiting at the police station. @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice @CMOMaharashtra — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) May 20, 2020

3 hapless people made to wait for more than 6 hours. What are we being punished for? @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice @DGPMaharashtra — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) May 20, 2020

After more than 8 hours, we have been let go. No FIR, car not impounded. Thank you, @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice for listening, albeit a bit late. I may have lost 8 hours, but not my faith in you. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) May 20, 2020 Sir, we have followed you. Request you to share your number on DM for us to reach out to you for a few details. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 20, 2020 @MumbaiPolice please ensure delivery of the car as well. Kindly assist — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) May 20, 2020

