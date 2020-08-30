Ranvir Shorey opens up about 'malicious PR campaign' as old news about ex GF Pooja Bhatt & husband surfaces

Reacting to an article of his and Pooja Bhatt's 'abusive' relationship, Ranvir Shorey slammed the piece and said that it was in fact he who was abused.

Ranvir Shorey has been opening up about his battles in Bollywood now more than ever and the actor did the same when he recently came across a tweet on his ex-girlfriend Pooja Bhatt. Over the weekend, Ranvir took to Twitter to talk about how he was targeted for years. Reacting to an article of his and Pooja Bhatt's 'abusive' relationship, Ranvir slammed the piece and said that it was in fact he who was abused. Pooja and husband Manish Makhija were married in 2003, before that she was dating Ranvir.

Reacting to the story, Ranvir tweeted, "These kind of articles are the result of the sustained defamatory & malicious PR campaign that these film moguls have targeted me with for years! None of the media will bother to fact check old police and media records that will show that it was I who was abused by them!"

He added, "This guy in the photos used to be my best friend right up until after the incident, and then turned around and married her. All kinds of relationships are manipulated and psychological warfare used." Pooja and Manish announced their separation in 2014 but the duo are not legally separated.

Ranvir has earlier also revealed that he has been targeted by the family. In an exclusive interview to Pinkvilla in July, Ranvir also spoke about this period. He said, "For example, in 2002-2005 when this thing happened, I had to leave the country for some time because the environment got so toxic for me. Some blatant lies were said about me in the press and because these people were so powerful there was nobody giving me a chance to say anything. It becomes a one-sided affair. And even at that time, I went abroad and studied acting there and used that time positively. I did not let the negativity consume me."

