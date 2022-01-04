Ranvir Shorey’s son Haroon tests negative for COVID 19; Actor says ‘We are finally free again’

It hasn’t been long when Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sen Sharma’s son Haroon made the headlines after he was tested positive for COVID 19. The news was shared by the Khosla Ka Ghosla actor wherein he had revealed that Haroon was contracted the virus while they were returning from a vacation in Goa. Ranvir had emphasised that the wave is real and people must take necessary precautions. While recovery wishes poured in for Haroon, as per the recent update, the kid has managed to beat the deadly virus.

Taking to Instagram, Ranvir revealed that while Haroon has tested negative now. He also expressed his gratitude towards everyone for their best wishes. Ranvir wrote, “Update: As was the case with me, my son has tested negative about a week later. It’s been an ordeal, but we are finally free again! Thanks to everyone for their good wishes” along with a heart emoticon. Meanwhile, Ranvir had earlier mentioned that he and Haroon were completely asymptomatic and took all the necessary precautions.

Take a look at Ranvir Shorey’s post about his kid’s health update:

Earlier, celebs like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, Shanaya Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Alaya F etc have tested positive for COVIF 19. Taking to Instagram, Mrunal Thakur wrote, “I have tested positive for COVID 19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but I'm feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested immediately. Stay safe everyone!”