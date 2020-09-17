Ranvir Shorey shares cryptic post on Jaya Bachchan's thaali comment: They decorate plates for their children

Jaya Bachchan had earlier talked about how the film industry is getting targeted by using a proverb on 'thaali.' Now, Ranvir Shorey has shared a post in connection with the same.

grabbed the headlines recently after she called out those trying to defame the film industry. That happened after actor and MP Ravi Kishan pointed out in the Lok Sabha that drug addiction exists in the film industry and that the government should punish the culprits. Post that, the veteran actress and MP lashed out at Kishan and called his statement a ‘shame.’ She also referred to a proverb that reads, “jis thaali mein khate hain usi mein ched karte hain.”

This proverb is now quickly picked up by many who either supported or slammed Jaya Bachchan in this regard. Now, the latest celeb to opine on her ‘thaali’ comment in Ranvir Shorey. He has shared a rather cryptic post in which he tries to explain everything metaphorically. The Angrezi medium actor starts by saying that they decorate plates for their children. His context becomes clear in the next sentence that reads, “We pack our tiffin ourselves and go to work. Nobody has given anything.”

Check out his tweet below:

थालियाँ सजाते हैं यह अपने बच्चों के लिए। हम जैसों को फेंके जाते हैं सिर्फ़ टुकड़े।अपना tiffin खुद pack करके काम पे जाते हैं हम। किसी ने कुछ दिया नहीं है। जो है, वो है जो यह लोग हमसे ले नहीं सके। इनका बस चलता तो वो भी अपने ही बच्चों को दे देते। — Ranvir Shorey (RanvirShorey) September 16, 2020

Ranvir further adds that whatever they have cannot be snatched away by the others. The actor then says that given the chance, they would have given the same to their children. Earlier, the Lootcase actor took a jibe at those supporting the existence of ‘muck’ in Bollywood. According to him, those who are backing it are either the gatekeepers or the ones sucking up to them.

