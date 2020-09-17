Ranvir Shorey shares cryptic post on Jaya Bachchan's thaali comment: They decorate plates for their children
Jaya Bachchan grabbed the headlines recently after she called out those trying to defame the film industry. That happened after actor and MP Ravi Kishan pointed out in the Lok Sabha that drug addiction exists in the film industry and that the government should punish the culprits. Post that, the veteran actress and MP lashed out at Kishan and called his statement a ‘shame.’ She also referred to a proverb that reads, “jis thaali mein khate hain usi mein ched karte hain.”
This proverb is now quickly picked up by many who either supported or slammed Jaya Bachchan in this regard. Now, the latest celeb to opine on her ‘thaali’ comment in Ranvir Shorey. He has shared a rather cryptic post in which he tries to explain everything metaphorically. The Angrezi medium actor starts by saying that they decorate plates for their children. His context becomes clear in the next sentence that reads, “We pack our tiffin ourselves and go to work. Nobody has given anything.”
Check out his tweet below:
थालियाँ सजाते हैं यह अपने बच्चों के लिए। हम जैसों को फेंके जाते हैं सिर्फ़ टुकड़े।अपना tiffin खुद pack करके काम पे जाते हैं हम। किसी ने कुछ दिया नहीं है। जो है, वो है जो यह लोग हमसे ले नहीं सके। इनका बस चलता तो वो भी अपने ही बच्चों को दे देते।
— Ranvir Shorey (RanvirShorey) September 16, 2020
Ranvir further adds that whatever they have cannot be snatched away by the others. The actor then says that given the chance, they would have given the same to their children. Earlier, the Lootcase actor took a jibe at those supporting the existence of ‘muck’ in Bollywood. According to him, those who are backing it are either the gatekeepers or the ones sucking up to them.
Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for further updates.
Also Read: Ranvir Shorey takes a sly dig at those defending Bollywood's 'muck' post Jaya Bachchan's defamation comment
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Exactly!
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Ab yeh sala kounsa number hai Kangu bai ka.
Anonymous 9 hours ago
RANVIR SHOREY!!!! AAPNE DILL JEET LIYA!!!!!
Anonymous 10 hours ago
Ranvir who? Kahna se nikla after so long. SSR demise ne yeh sab ko chippne se bachaya
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Agar star kids ko bani banayi thali milti hai to uska ye matlab nahi hai ki unko thaali mein chhed karna allowed hai.
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Agar star kids ko bani banayi thali milti hai to uska ye matlab nahi hai ki unko thaali mein chhed karna allowed hai.
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Oh Ranvir.. Plz stop ranting nepotism. Won't you decorate the plate if ur son wants to enter the showbiz..
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Okay. So that means Ranvir shorey is not going to decorate plate for his son Haroon.
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Ranvir Shorey tum to kuch bolo hi mat. Aurato ki izzat karni toh aati nahi. Pooja bhatt aur konkona ko torture karta tha na tu. Shame on you.
Anonymous 11 hours ago
I like Ranvir Shorwy. He is not a snake like the other Ranveer.
Anonymous 13 hours ago
Thank you for being honest. This is what's wrong in bollywood when someone speaks the truth they don't like. The people with power always miss use it., and than all of sudden you got all chamchas come out and supporting BAD behavior. Look at the way they treated Amar Singh. Jaya only goes where she is going to benefit AMBANI. Jaya acts like a sanakari women, how you seen those video how she treats people on taking pictures.Jaya is rude and fake. Also Jaya if you weren't married to Amitabh nobody would even care. Thank goodness her son is not like her.
Anonymous 13 hours ago
Mrs Jaya Bachchan likes to be authoritative with new actors- male or female. Life had treated her well during her prime, since there was no underworld money flooding in to Indian cinema. so, she did not suffer and made enough hay that might last forever for her and her brood. Meanwhile, sheorey and kangana's have to struggle to have footing in the industry mainly because of nopotism, patriarchy and hawala money of goons and thugs AKA mafia hailing from Indian subcontinent are sitting pretty in Dubai and ruling over Bollywood with their money. For the mafia and some old timer actors who are also friends with them, it is truly 'might is right'. So, usually it is either star kids or nobody else is allowed to continue in the India n film industry
Anonymous 13 hours ago
it doesn't matter how much jaya and amitabh did and are doing for their kids' bollywood success. nothing seemed to help them, and nothing ever will.
Anonymous 13 hours ago
Koena koe chahiye..... Rave karne wala....
Anonymous 14 hours ago
Rightly put by Shorey. 100% agree
Anonymous 14 hours ago
Everybody does that from poor to rich
Anonymous 15 hours ago
Sir stay away from drugs. Your talented wife left you for your substance abuse.
Anonymous 16 hours ago
Ranveer Shorey if you have guts you shuld also decorate thaali for your son, you did marry a nepo kid right who knew you before