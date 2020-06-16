  1. Home
Ranvir Shorey takes a dig at 'Bollywood families' as he shares harsh example from a popular awards show

Referring to a popular Bollywood awards show, Ranvir Shorey explained how the industry is breeding ground for nepotism. Read on to know more.
23675 reads Mumbai
Ranvir Shorey,Sushant Singh Rajput demise
Ranvir Shorey, who was present at Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral on Monday, has now shared a glaring example of how Bollywood families in the film industry work. Referring to a popular Bollywood awards show, Ranvir Shorey explained how the industry is breeding of nepotism. He wrote, "This actually unfolded on a popular Bollywood awards show: A star kid is co-hosting the show. They announce the next category - Best Actor. The nominees are played out, and the star kid is one of the nominees. Surprise-surprise!" 

"To present the award, the hosts invite two esteemed film personalities, who happen to be the star kid’s parents. What a sweet coincidence! The presenters open the envelope and announce the winner to be - drumroll please! - the star kid, of course! What a Kodak family moment!" he tweeted. 

Ranvir further added, "The star kid walks from the host’s dias to accept the award and makes a short thank you speech and heads back to hosting the rest of the show like business as usual. This is how mainstream Bollywood is a family.- The End -." 

Take a look at Ranvir Shorey's tweet thread below:

Sushant Singh Rajput tragically cut short his life on Sunday by committing suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. He had made his debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che. In a short span of his acting career, Sushant made an impressive mark with his work in films like PK, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Chhichhore. However, netizens have now lashed out at Bollywood camps, nepotism and producers for not recognising the talented actor and sidelining him despite his massive box office success. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

Anonymous 18 minutes ago

Aisa kabhi nahi hua..

Anonymous 19 minutes ago

Toh mai kya karu nachu??

Anonymous 20 minutes ago

Don't use his death as ur publicity

Anonymous 46 minutes ago

Ranbir Kapoor

Anonymous 47 minutes ago

Award ceremony joke has been going since the past 20 years when shahrukh would always get an award esp either a hash chopra film or Karan johar..

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Which show?

