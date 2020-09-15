Ranvir Shorey takes a sly dig at those defending Bollywood's 'muck' post Jaya Bachchan's defamation comment
Ranvir Shorey has been quite vocal about his opinions and multiple instances prove the same. The actor reportedly revealed a few weeks earlier that he felt professionally and socially isolated in the film industry. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the Angrezi Medium star had highlighted on the power structure in Bollywood. Talking about the same, he said, “This is the case with mainstream Bollywood where the power lies with a few bunch of people with no accountability."
And now, Shorey has once again shared a hard-hitting tweet that reads, “The ones who come out defending the muck in #Bollywood are either the ‘gatekeepers’, or the ones sucking up to them. If you don’t like someone whistleblowing or using their freedom of expression, you’re free to use your freedom of enabling. Don’t see what the fuss is about.” His tweet comes post Jaya Bachchan’s comment that a few people have tried to tarnish the image of the film industry.
Check out Ranvir Shorey’s tweet below:
The ones who come out defending the muck in #Bollywood are either the ‘gatekeepers’, or the ones sucking up to them.
If you don’t like someone whistleblowing or using their freedom of expression, you’re free to use your freedom of enabling.
Don’t see what the fuss is about.
— Ranvir Shorey (RanvirShorey) September 15, 2020
Earlier, veteran actress and MP Jaya Bachchan called out those trying to defame the film industry and urged the central government to stop them from doing the same. Numerous celebs from Bollywood came out in her support after this including Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Richa Chadha, Taapsee Pannu, and others. Meanwhile, a few others like Kangana Ranaut slammed the actress for her comment.
Anonymous 47 minutes ago
Why did't Jaya Bachan commented on the veteran that was beaten up!
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Is this the sane guy who apparently abused Pooja bhatt?
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Bollywood has become anti national it’s high time a line has been drawn n sum one plz ask sodumb Kapur to shut the hell up
Anonymous 8 hours ago
He is one of the few people in bollywood actually has common sense.
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Bacchhans are all druggies Shweta is having so many extramarital affairs
Anonymous 9 hours ago
shweta is seperated from Nanda several decades back. both families did not allow divorce due to prestige , honour etc., they are having their own partners since a long time in differenet cities. Who made the Bachans the god father of entire Bolly wood .
Anonymous 10 hours ago
Jaya buddhi se sushant ke baare meon ,kangana ke office todne pe muh nahi khula buddhi ka .drugs pe baat ai toh frustrate hogayi .Khud ki beti shweta jo addict hai .hahahaha
Anonymous 10 hours ago
Well said. Only one with a real backbone.
Anonymous 10 hours ago
You are so right Ranvir shorey .
Anonymous 10 hours ago
we are forgetting the real problem here , Covid cases rising , china problems and economy is going down . These celebs are free and they have and time to waste right now any publicity is going to give them fame and cash . We should rather focus on our Country's problems than this dumb bollywood who said , me said things.
Anonymous 10 hours ago
No one is ignoring anything, problems are known to everyone and we are all dealing with it.
Anonymous 10 hours ago
good try, Bullywood PR, but along with the others this problem also needs attention.
Anonymous 10 hours ago
Wow... So impressive... Respect Sir... Nice to see such brave act....
Anonymous 10 hours ago
Jaya bachan is scared for daughter and grand daughter who are on overdose of drugs, ARB should come out and expose them if shweta and navya are caught through tests.they also hang out with druggies and movie mafias ,jaya want us to turn blind and accept everything they do.
Anonymous 10 hours ago
Kudos to him. The public money makes them stars but the same public is not allowed to criticize them. How entitled and hypocritical of her.
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Abbe tu kya dig leta hai jaya ji pr. Aurato ki izzat karna sikh. Pooja bhatt aur konkona ko torture karta tha na..
Anonymous 11 hours ago
pooja ne isko toture kiya hoga as bhatts are menatlly unstable
Anonymous 11 hours ago
abbe tu kaun aaya
Anonymous 11 hours ago
That's bravado and not what Jayaji did. Is she representing people of India in Rajya Sabha or is she representing Bollywood in Rajyasabha?. When has she spoken up against any issues crippling the society and the regular people? Roz peeti hai. She is an addict and a very miserable woman in her life. She just vomited out what others from bollywood were feeding her with. A woman of her experience should stand by morality. Does not she agree that Bollywood needs to be cleaned up and have ethical practices?
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Why is all these people risking their lives with covid and evacuating Mumbai (even with children). They are escaping to Dubai to their mafia lords for safe haven. What else can it be?
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Too much importance given to this family for too long time.Happens only in India.
Anonymous 12 hours ago
I believe Bollywood is far worse than we can imagine. It’s a cesspool of everything unholy. At least it used to have good looking people fronting the cesspool, now the outside i.e. butt ugly nepo kids match the inside.
Anonymous 12 hours ago
You can say that again. Butt ugly.
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Tum Khud to nashedi ho
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Wasn’t he an addict? This guy left his wife and son. Who is he to preach? Be a good husband, be a good father, be a good citizen. Oh Gosh! I asked too much from him. No, u can only trash talk!
Anonymous 12 hours ago
If he changed now then let give other also chance to change, or only who support ssr case have that options??
Anonymous 12 hours ago
We all had our bad days- he has learned and is now Helping the cause! India will never come up in the world- too much nonsense
Anonymous 13 hours ago
When the useless nepokids say things then you report it as they “clap back at trolls”. When an outsider stands up then you present it as “takes a sly dig”. This is how disgusting and dishonest the media is and the role they play in keeping the power structures in places. Twinkle khanna or sodumb Kapoor will say something stupid and it’s presented as pearls of wisdom but let an intelligent outsider speak and it’s sly dig. Shameful. Please publish my post
Anonymous 13 hours ago
Truth!
Anonymous 13 hours ago
freedom of expression comes with responsibility!!!
Anonymous 13 hours ago
Bachans act like they are God given gifts to India. Senior Bachan went around using and disposing his political friends , jumping from one party to another. Junior Bachan enjoining and living off his Dad’s wealth . Daughter dumped her husband in Delhi to enjoy the high life in Mumbai. And this Jaya has the audacity to defend her privileged useless life on this planet !!!
Anonymous 13 hours ago
Right on! Couldn’t agree more.
Anonymous 13 hours ago
Agree 100% . They are scared of losing control. Watch out btown will change cos audience is not OK with monarchs ruling the industry.
Anonymous 13 hours ago
Where were Bacchans for three months. Hipocrates Jaya !! When Tapasi defends mafia you can excuse her with age, her greed to move ahead but a women like Jaya with all experience siding with Bollywood gang bazzi is sheer arrogance.
Anonymous 14 hours ago
This creep is a closet harassed. Get lost shorey.
Anonymous 14 hours ago
His wife left him for his substance abuse problem
Anonymous 14 hours ago
Bravo! Courageous!
Anonymous 15 hours ago
Well said, Bang on!!!
Anonymous 16 hours ago
so true ranveer..on point...dont appeaseilliterare bollywood...public is with u...when systems collapse the system bearers to shout...but the system collapses none the less.Bollwyood has collapsed
Anonymous 17 hours ago
He needs to go back to rehab for his substance addiction problems
Anonymous 17 hours ago
vo to tujhe jaana chaiye pooja bhatt (Mahesh'd gf)
Anonymous 18 hours ago
Once we clean Bollywood of drugs and monopoly. Let’s also focus on cleaning up drugs, corruption, exploitation, human rights violation and money laundering in the Indian government. I’d imagine the latter would take precedence as political malpractices directly affect Indian citizens but I see we have our priorities right! Slow clap
Anonymous 18 hours ago
It’s true, Crime in BW is accepted
Anonymous 20 hours ago
Awesome words
Anonymous 20 hours ago
Nope. the Bollywood drug addicts need rehab after their names come out
Anonymous 20 hours ago
Another bitter person looking for their 20 seconds of fame.
Anonymous 20 hours ago
Exactly! Ranveer Shorey is spot on!
Anonymous 20 hours ago
He is super talented but can not get his dues because of bollywood culture of sucking up to the few high and mighty. He knows what he is talking about.
Anonymous 20 hours ago
Not everyone needs fame. Wake up and smell the coffee before it’s too late. Realise that change is essential. It will turn into a revolution soon if not.
Anonymous 20 hours ago
Another moron Ranvir speaking like dumbo Kangana .. both need rehabs ..
Anonymous 20 hours ago
Rehab to tu jayega mahesh buddhe alomgwith your depressed smelly gfs alia ,shaheen pooja
Anonymous 20 hours ago
They are progressive unlike you and the idols you are in awe of. Get yourself in rehab for you are the kind who will stay quiet even if u r abused.
Anonymous 20 hours ago
The person that needs right now is you