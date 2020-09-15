Ranvir Shorey takes a sly dig at those defending Bollywood's 'muck' post Jaya Bachchan's defamation comment

Ranvir Shorey had earlier stated that he felt isolated in the film industry. The actor has now shared a hard-hitting tweet amidst the ongoing debates on the defamation of Bollywood.

Ranvir Shorey has been quite vocal about his opinions and multiple instances prove the same. The actor reportedly revealed a few weeks earlier that he felt professionally and socially isolated in the film industry. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the Angrezi Medium star had highlighted on the power structure in Bollywood. Talking about the same, he said, “This is the case with mainstream Bollywood where the power lies with a few bunch of people with no accountability."

And now, Shorey has once again shared a hard-hitting tweet that reads, “The ones who come out defending the muck in #Bollywood are either the ‘gatekeepers’, or the ones sucking up to them. If you don’t like someone whistleblowing or using their freedom of expression, you’re free to use your freedom of enabling. Don’t see what the fuss is about.” His tweet comes post ’s comment that a few people have tried to tarnish the image of the film industry.

The ones who come out defending the muck in #Bollywood are either the ‘gatekeepers’, or the ones sucking up to them.

If you don’t like someone whistleblowing or using their freedom of expression, you’re free to use your freedom of enabling.

Don’t see what the fuss is about. — Ranvir Shorey (RanvirShorey) September 15, 2020

Earlier, veteran actress and MP Jaya Bachchan called out those trying to defame the film industry and urged the central government to stop them from doing the same. Numerous celebs from Bollywood came out in her support after this including , Dia Mirza, Richa Chadha, , and others. Meanwhile, a few others like slammed the actress for her comment.

