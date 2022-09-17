Ranvir Shorey’s father and filmmaker KD Shorey passes away; Actor pens an emotional note mourning his demise

Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey announced that his father and veteran filmmaker Krishan Dev Shorey passed away yesterday. On Saturday afternoon, Ranvir Shorey took to his social media to post a picture of his father and shared the unfortunate news of his father’s demise. He revealed that Krishan Dev Shorey died peacefully on Friday night at the age of 92.

Ranvir Shorey penned an emotional note on Twitter, and called his beloved father Krishan Dev Shorey his ‘greatest source of inspiration and protection’. In his tribute, Ranvir also informed that he died surrounded by his loved ones. “My beloved father, Krishan Dev Shorey, passed away peacefully last night at the ripe old age of 92, surrounded by his children and grand children. He leaves behind wonderful memories and many admirers. I have lost my greatest source of inspiration and protection,” wrote Ranvir.