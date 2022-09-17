Ranvir Shorey’s father and filmmaker KD Shorey passes away; Actor pens an emotional note mourning his demise
Ranvir Shorey mourns the death of his father and veteran filmmaker Krishan Dev Shorey, who passed away on Friday.
Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey announced that his father and veteran filmmaker Krishan Dev Shorey passed away yesterday. On Saturday afternoon, Ranvir Shorey took to his social media to post a picture of his father and shared the unfortunate news of his father’s demise. He revealed that Krishan Dev Shorey died peacefully on Friday night at the age of 92.
Ranvir Shorey penned an emotional note on Twitter, and called his beloved father Krishan Dev Shorey his ‘greatest source of inspiration and protection’. In his tribute, Ranvir also informed that he died surrounded by his loved ones. “My beloved father, Krishan Dev Shorey, passed away peacefully last night at the ripe old age of 92, surrounded by his children and grand children. He leaves behind wonderful memories and many admirers. I have lost my greatest source of inspiration and protection,” wrote Ranvir.
Soon after the actor posted on Twitter, condolences started pouring in. Neha Dhupia wrote, “Deepest condolences @RanvirShorey… sending you love and strength,” while filmmaker Manish Mundra wrote, “ॐ शान्ति." KayKay Menon tweeted, “Heartfelt Condolences Ranvir!
@RanvirShorey Aum Shanti! Sadgati!” while Gajraj Rao paid condolences by dropping folded hand emojis. TV producer Raj Nayak tweeted, “Sorry about your loss Ranvir. May his soul rest in peace.”
Ranvir Shorey’s father Krishan Dev Shorey, was a filmmaker. He directed the 1988 film Maha-Yuddh which featured Gulshan Grover, Mukesh Khanna, Kader Khan, Paresh Rawal. He also produced films such as Zinda Dil, Be-Reham, and Bad Aur Badnaam in the 1970s and 80s.
