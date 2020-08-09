Rapper Badshah denies allegations of being involved in the fake social media followers scam: Report

According to news reports, the rapper stated that he has categorically denied all the allegations of being involved in the fake social media followers scam.

As per the latest news reports, rapper Badshah has reportedly denied allegations of being involved in the fake social media followers scam. According to news reports, the rapper stated that he has categorically denied all the allegations of being involved in the fake social media followers scam. The news reports further added that the rapper's official statement has claimed that Badshah has aided the officers who are investigating the case of fake social media followers. Rapper Badshah has reported also stated that he has faith in the legal producer that is followed by the authorities in this case.

He further mentions that all those who have shared their concern for the rapper, he is thankful to them. Previously, it was reported that Crime Branch office in Mumbai had summoned rapper Badshah in the fake social media followers scam. The news reports further state that Crime Branch had nearly 238 questions ready for Badshah. Furthermore, as per a report by ANI, Crime Branch wanted to investigate how the songs by rapper Badshah had views in millions, but the comments on them were only in hundreds.

The news reports also state that Badshah's song titled Pagal Hai had managed to get 75 million views in the duration of a day. But, as per news reports, Google has dismissed this particular claim. The news reports also add that the rapper could again get summoned for questioning in the case on Sunday.

