  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rapper Badshah denies allegations of being involved in the fake social media followers scam: Report

According to news reports, the rapper stated that he has categorically denied all the allegations of being involved in the fake social media followers scam.
Mumbai
News,Rapper BadshahRapper Badshah denies allegations of being involved in the fake social media followers scam: Report

As per the latest news reports, rapper Badshah has reportedly denied allegations of being involved in the fake social media followers scam. According to news reports, the rapper stated that he has categorically denied all the allegations of being involved in the fake social media followers scam. The news reports further added that the rapper's official statement has claimed that Badshah has aided the officers who are investigating the case of fake social media followers. Rapper Badshah has reported also stated that he has faith in the legal producer that is followed by the authorities in this case.       

He further mentions that all those who have shared their concern for the rapper, he is thankful to them. Previously, it was reported that Crime Branch office in Mumbai had summoned rapper Badshah in the fake social media followers scam. The news reports further state that Crime Branch had nearly 238 questions ready for Badshah. Furthermore, as per a report by ANI, Crime Branch wanted to investigate how the songs by rapper Badshah had views in millions, but the comments on them were only in hundreds.

The news reports also state that Badshah's song titled Pagal Hai had managed to get 75 million views in the duration of a day. But, as per news reports, Google has dismissed this particular claim. The news reports also add that the rapper could again get summoned for questioning in the case on Sunday.    

(ALSO READ: Badshah opens up on his struggling days; Says, ‘My girlfriend left me because I wanted to be a rapper’)

Credits :timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case: CBI probe to Bihar IPS Officer released
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered with his dog’s belt; he changed after Rhea entered, says ex assistant
Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer’s shocking revelations: How Rhea Chakraborty took complete control of his life
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All about Supreme Court’s latest orders in the case
Did you know Kajol rejected Kareena Kapoor Khan’s role in 3 Idiots: List of films rejected by the actress
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: From Supreme Court’s order to ED summoning Rhea Chakraborty
Shekhar Suman: Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Rhea Chakraborty involved but there’s a mastermind
Raveena Tandon’s EXPLOSIVE interview: I was targeted by Bollywood cabals, heroes & chaploos media
Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain: All you need to know about Bollywood’s latest couple
Michele Morrone replies to THIRSTY COMMENTS and answers many more interesting questions
Rakhi Special: How well does Meezaan Jaaferi & Alaviaa Jaaferi know each other?

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement