Rapper Raftaar tests positive for COVID 19; Says 'There must be some technical error as I am fit and fine'

As Rapper Raftaar has confirmed testing positive for COVID 19, he has stated that he has been in home isolation at the moment.

It hasn't been long since and were tested positive for COVID 19. And now, the COVID 19 outbreak has hit the tinselvile once again as another celebrity has been diagnosed with the deadly virus lately. We are talking about rapper Raftaar. Yes! You read it right. The renowned singer has been tested positive for the highly transmissible virus. Confirming the news, Raftaar asserted that while he has been asymptomatic, he feels there must be a technical error as he doesn't feel unwell at all.

He took to Instagram to share the news with his fans and revealed that BMC has told him to be under home isolation as a result, he has isolated himself at the home. "Hi everybody, wanted to share a quick update with you. I had to go on Roadies. For that, I had to undergo COVID tests. In the first two tests, I tested negative. But my today's test result has come positive. The BMC has instructed me to stay in isolation, so I have isolated myself at home." Raftaar, further, asserted that he is waiting to get tested again as he fears of a technical error.

"I am waiting to be tested again because I feel there must be some technical error, because I am just fit and fine, I am not feeling unwell. I don't think I have the disease because I don't display any symptoms or traits. But it's my duty to isolate myself and I assure you all that I am fit and fine. Please don't worry, I will keep you updated regarding my health. I have already started getting calls. I don't know how people got this information so fast. Don't worry, I will take care of myself. All of you please take care," he added.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Raftaar has donned the cap of a producer and will be collaborating with Nawazuddin Siddiqui for the project. The movie is expected to hit the screens in 2021.

Credits :IANS

